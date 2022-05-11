Mafia 3 player finds their perfect car in Forza Horizon 5

A Mafia 3 player managed to pinpoint their ideal in-game car among Forza Horizon 5’s extensive roster with the help of the game’s online community.

For those that may know not, Forza Horizon 5 has an extremely expansive roster of cars to choose from. When the game launched on November 4, 2021, it came with over 500 vehicles to choose from.

With so many cars to sort through, it can be incredibly daunting to find the perfect match, whether it’s for racing or cruising around the open world.

Sometimes, calling on a game’s online community for help is the fastest way to get some great feedback.

Player finds the perfect Forza Horizon 5 car using Mafia 3

That is exactly what happened with a Reddit user going by the username ‘portraitsman.’ They took to the Forza subreddit to find a car they liked in Hangar 13’s Mafia 3.

Portraitsman posted a short clip showcasing a full panoramic view of a car in Mafia 3, explaining that they wanted to find a similar car to use in Forza Horizon 5.

Unfortunately, Mafia 3 uses fictional branding making it difficult to find a real-life equivalent without specific prior knowledge.

As such, portraitsman called upon Forza Horizon 5’s community to see if they could single out similar cars among the vast in-game catalogue.

After just one day, the post garnered over 700 upvotes with over 90 comments giving suggestions on potential cars that matched the Mafia 3 clip.

The general consensus was that the closest comparable car was the 1965 Pontiac GTO.

Others suggested the car resembled the 1969 Chevrolet Nova SuperSport 369, with many saying that Mafia 3’s car was essentially an amalgamation of the two vehicles.

As a result, players got an idea of how developers make nondescript or generic vehicles in games that avoid specific branding.

Regardless, it’s always nice to see a community come together to help players out and have interesting and engaging discussions along the way.