Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged Review: Kicks things into a whole new gear

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged serves as a fantastic sequel to the 2021 title by building upon the arcade-like gameplay and mechanics and introducing more customization, a new skill system, plus even more mayhem that pays homage to the iconic toy car franchise that many have known and loved for decades.

Many will likely see the name Hot Wheels and think of the long-running toy cars that have dominated the market for decades. With its decades of new trends, fresh rides, and countless tracks, Hot Wheels has become one of the most recognizable toy cars of all time.

Back in 2021, game developer Milestone decided to try their hand at bringing this beloved toy series to the virtual world in the modern era. Hot Wheels Unleashed proved a massive success on release, in large part due to its arcadey racing mechanics, out-of-the-box tracks, and addictive design.

After two years of iteration, the team is back with a sequel. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is exactly what the name suggests. A sequel in every way but one that builds on the fun and intrigue of the first game to offer up an even more expansive Hot Wheels gaming experience.

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Key Details

Price: $49.99

$49.99 Developer: Milestone

Milestone Release date: 19 October 2023

19 October 2023 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

A new skill system that adds even more customization

As well as featuring over 130 different cars, Turbocharged introduces a whole new skill system into the mix. One that allows players to customize their cars, equipment, and modifications to suit their individual style and needs.

Each vehicle is able to be upgraded with specific perks from three different categories. Some increasing speed as well as handling and other modifications. While it may seem like a natural progression to add to a racing game, this addition really hones in on the unique style of the Hot Wheels racing experience and is one that the dev team has created in a polished and addictive way.

Milestone Hotwheels Unleased 2: Turbocharge is filled with fun and nostalgia

To make remembering your favorite loadouts easier, the game also includes a saving system so that players are able to create multiple different loadouts of cars and easily pick between them for individual races.

After all, the maps are so versatile that oftentimes it is imperative that players change up their vehicles otherwise they’ll likely be eating dirt during the race.

Of course, the game also brings back one of the best features from the original, the Livery Editor. Players are able to completely customize and create their own Hot Wheels car from scratch.

In the weeks to come, there is no doubt that players will be posting their out-of-the-box and unique designs online, something that only adds an even greater creative flair to the Hot Wheels experience.

Single-player is great and adds massive depth to the game

Milestone You don’t even need friends to enjoy Hotwheels Unleased 2: Turbocharged

While the first game was an addictive experience and boasted some great multiplayer fun, the most enjoyable part of Turbocharged for us was actually whizzing through the single-player challenges.

As a racing game that feels nostalgic and pays homage to the greats of the genre’s past, Milestone should be commended for really diving into a single-player experience while keeping it in line with the over-the-top mechanics and tracks of the overall game.

After all, it may not have seemed like an obvious game mode to include in a series like Hot Wheels Unleashed but it is one that every player should dive into when they pick up the game.

In Turbocharged, the new campaign mode is a completely fresh story-driven adventure. When the city is under attack, players must win races, complete challenges, and more to protect the land from evil creatures.

Track builder offers complete freedom for those who love to design

While the in-game levels are fun and creative, being able to build your own tracks and share them with other players is half the fun of Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged. The extensive customization of the Track Builder will have players spending hours upon hours building the best and hardest tracks they can.

What’s more, the mechanic is easy to use and navigate, and sharing them with others is just as simple. It’s this feature that we believe will keep the community coming back for hours on end, week after week. It’s always going to be a thrill checking out the latest and greatest from the playerbase.

A winning aesthetic with a clear and addictive tone

Arguably the best part of Hot Wheels 2: Turbocharged is how clearly the devs have developed a game that feels exactly like what one would expect a Hot Wheels game to be.

While the likes of Forza and Gran Turismo boast a realistic racing experience and many other new racing games try to mimic it, Hot Wheels is all arcade-focused mayhem.

Milestone Turbo Charged has a fantastic map-building system

As well as the aforementioned Singleplayer experience, Hot Wheels Unleased 2: Turbocharged offers up a variety of other fun game modes to play through and master. These include the likes of:

Quick race

Time Attack

Split Screen

Elimination

Grab the Gears

Clash Derby

Drift Master

Waypoints

In turn, younger players are likely to love the colorful and whimsical nature of the game while adults or those who grew up loving Hot Wheels can still plonk hours into the game with their friends for a trip down memory lane. This balance is not an easy one to master, however, Milestone has been able to deliver in spades.

The Verdict 4/5

Hotwheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is exactly what was needed in terms of building upon the success of the 2021 starting point. With fast-paced gameplay, creative and fun customization, as well as addictive progression systems, players will be pleased to know that the Hot Wheels gaming experience is back and better than ever.