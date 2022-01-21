Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X: Features, game engine & everything we know

The next Forza Motorsport 8 game promises to be a good one, riding high on the back of Horizon 4’s success and Horizon 5‘s reveal at E3 2021. We have all the current information on Forza Motorsport, including the latest leaks and rumors.

As regular players of the popular racing game will know already, the franchise splits its new titles into two different types, with the Motorsport collection focusing on track races and Horizon offering a much more ‘sandbox’ open-world experience.

While Playground Games develop the Horizon games, Turn 10 Studios lead the charge on the Motorsport front. Branded as a reboot of sorts, the game is not titled ‘Forza Motorsport 8’ as many expected. Alongside news and leaks about Forza Horizon 5, we’ve got plenty of info on the upcoming Motorsport.

If there’s one thing that we know for certain already, it’s that the trailers and in-game graphics will be top of the range, but there’s a lot more to expect than just that.

Sadly, there are no details on a release window at present. We expect to hear more about the game at E3 2022, though, especially with the game in a closed playtesting phase as of April 2021.

Typically, Forza games are released at the back end of September, with Horizon 4 released on September 28, 2018, and its predecessor – Motorsport 7 – coming slightly later with an October 3 launch in 2017.

In Forza Horizon 5’s case, though, that title arrived on November 9, 2021.

Forza Motorsport 8 latest news and leaks

Forza Motorsport closed test – April 21, 2021

In a recent interview posted on Forza’s Twitter, Creative director Chris Esaki stated that a new closed test – which players can apply to sign up for by joining the Forza panel – marks “a new phase” of the title’s development. This will allow players to try part of the upcoming game early.

The first round of invites for the Forza Motorsport playtest have gone out to a small group of participants! We'll be expanding that number as development progresses, so stay tuned for your chance to join. pic.twitter.com/fXYwnyuXXo — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) April 21, 2021

“The new news is today we will soon be able to share to our people in our Forza panel, they will actually be able to get their hands on a part of our new Forza Motorsport game,” also stating that this type of testing will continue going forward.

This information was shared earlier in April, and the official Twitter confirmed that the first round of invites had gone out, so this is incredibly exciting.

Forza Motorsport 8 trailers

Usually, a trailer will be shown off at the annual E3 event, as is tradition for Microsoft Studios. Back in 2018, the Forza Horizon 4 trailer was played at the presser, but it seems that this won’t be occurring with Forza Motorsport.

However, with E3 2020 previously canceled due to the current global situation, the trailer for Forza was instead released online. While not giving us too much information, the minute-long teaser trailer gave hints towards new game modes, tracks, and some of the cars that feature in the upcoming Forza Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport 8 platforms

While nothing has been confirmed so far in terms of a release date, there is one thing we do know – what platforms the game will release on.

Forza Motorsport will indeed be available on Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC, but in traditional Forza style, it will not feature on the Playstation platform.

New Features

In one of the most well-publicized leaks yet, it seems that Forza Motorsport will be built on an all-new game engine; Unreal Engine 5. If the rumors reported by XboxMag.Net (in French) are correct, it could shake things up considerably for both future Motorsport and Horizon games.

The inclusion of off-road racing in the upcoming Motorsport game is said to be a particular benefactor of this new game engine. Back in 2020, IdleSoth also leaked a slew of new features that they slated to feature. These need to be taken with a grain of salt, though, as the leak details a release date of ‘February 2021’, which we’ve now passed.

Some of the rumored features that are slated to appear are:

Atmosphere pressure systems that will affect air density, dynamics, and power.

Day and night cycles for each track depending on the track itself and the length of a track.

Dynamic track temperatures.

Expanded race capacity.

Heat interaction with tire pressure.

New integrated online ghosting system.

New Ranked online system.

Off-road racing (land or gravel).

Forza Motorsport next-gen graphics

It has been confirmed that Forza Motorsport will feature ray tracing, as confirmed by creative director Chris Esaki. He has also stated that players will be able to enjoy impressive visuals across all tracks, games, and environments in the upcoming Forza Motorsport game.

In addition to this, Turn 10 studio architect Chris Tector gave us an insight into how Forza Motorsport will take advantage of the Xbox Series X hardware during an interview with Engadget:

“With the wheels, we no longer have to compromise with those approximations, because they would always end up with this really flat lighting, or there wouldn’t be enough light interaction between the wheel and the brake discs and the fender. It’s a big, complicated, tight space in there, and now, we’re able to actually get a very realistic look to that wheel.”

Prior to the inclusion of onboard ray tracing in the next-gen consoles, Tector said that developers used to mimic lighting effects instead of implementing them fully, utilizing tools such as cube maps and static textures.

What resolution will Forza Motorsport run at?

Turn 10 studios have promised fans of the series that they can expect the new iteration of the series to run at a silky-smooth 4k/60fps to enjoy the hyper-realistic graphic styling of the game.

New Forza Motorsport cars and tracks

As it is still early days in the development of the game, we are yet to receive a full car or tracklist. That having been said, there have been some obvious inclusions that we can see from the trailers.

You can read our ongoing list of confirmed cars for the new Forza Motorsport here.

Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca is an obvious inclusion as this is where the majority of the release trailer is ‘filmed’. Maple Valley Raceway has also been seen in a number of playtests, seemingly confirming its inclusion in the upcoming Forza Motorsport game.</p

A ‘complete reboot’ of the Forza Motorsport series

With the release date for Forza Motorsport being anywhere from a few months to nearly half a year away depending on which rumors you believe, there have been leaks about new features to expect in the game.

Forza is clearly aiming to go back to their motorsport roots with Forza Motorsport. Stripping the number from the title makes it clear that this is a complete series reboot.

Career Mode

Details on a Career Mode for Motorsport are incredibly light. If Idle Sloth is to be believed with their feature leaks, however, players will get a mode akin to Need For Speed, with “character cinematics and a full-blown storyline.”

Forza Motorsport gameplay

Features such as dynamic track and tire temperatures have been circulating the rumor mill. This means that tracks will get gradually ‘rubberized’ lap-by-lap as cars pass over and deposit sticky rubber from their tires. This in turn will increase the grip of the track on the racing line.

In a world-first for the Forza Motorsport series of games, rallying and off-road races are set to be included. SUVs and off-road vehicles are also meant to play a pivotal part in this area of the game. Race sizes are also set to be increased, which would make NASCAR significantly more realistic.

Forza Motorsport online multiplayer

The new Forza Motorsport will be competing with the likes of Gran Turismo, Project Cars 3, and Assetto Corsa Competizione. Because of this, it is likely that the online multiplayer system will also receive a thorough overhaul.

This is one area that Forza has always been criticized. One fan commented: “Can’t wait to get rammed in the first corner in glorious 4K 60 FPS”. This echoes the feelings of many players worldwide.

So, there you have it. That’s everything we know about Forza Motorsport and its release date so far. Make sure to check back, as we’ll continually update you with new information as it becomes available.

