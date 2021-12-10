Forza Horizon 5 custom map change takes players from Mexico to Japan

Forza Horizon 5’s Mexico map has been a hit with players right across the world, but what if there was a way to get to Japan?

The game was released on November 9 to critical acclaim, and on December 9 the developers scooped an award at The Game Awards for their accessibility features.

A number of in-game updates have been rolled out since launch, as well as plans being released for Series 2 and Series 3 with a load of new vehicles coming.

But nothing even compares to the custom map changes one member of the community has put together.

Forza Horizon 5 concept adds Japan map extension

In a Reddit post, which has eclipsed 3,900 upvotes since it was posted on December 10, user onablueplanet has put together a concept for a custom touge route that leads straight to Japan.

Advertisement

While it might sound unrealistic to have a pathway between the two countries people can drive down, that’s the nature of Horizon DLC content for the most part. Even the series’ map designs are squeezed together versions of countries.

They said: “After 18+ Hours and a blue screen, I’ve created a custom touge route that transports you from Mexico to Japan.”

Included in the post are a few screenshots, showing players how it would work – and how they can download it themselves with share codes.

The post has been met with huge support from the Forza community, most of whom cannot wait to see what map expansions Playground Games has in store for Horizon 5.

Advertisement

One said: “This is what event lab should be, not place with a bunch of afk things,” while a second user added: “This looks neat. Will give it a spin today!”

Another said: “Keep up the amazing work!”

Forza Horizon 5 Japan touge share codes

If you would like to get involved and play this race track for yourself, all you have to do is use a share code. These are as follows:

Midnight: 140518567

Dawn: 105802158

Day: 631046887

Rain: 124145659

This is just the latest insane creation to come out of the Forza Horizon 5 subreddit, where fans come together to share their latest projects, tips, and post news. For more Horizon 5 stories, check out our news hub.