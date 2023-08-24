Zack Snyder reveals he is a big Fortnite player and only uses one skin

Film director Zack Snyder reveals in a Gamescom interview that he became an avid Fortnite fan after initially trying to play the game with his son.

Zack Snyder is famous for his illustrious movie career than his association with gaming, whose catalogue ranges from iconic films such as 300, Man of Steel, Justice League, and Army of the Dead.

He made an appearance at Gamescom 2023 to promote his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon, where he premiered a teaser trailer live to the main event’s broadcast.

While participating in various press junkets, he stopped by IGN who carried out an interview with the iconic director to ask about what games he plays.

Zack Snyder reveals he took a “deep dive” into Fortnite

Snyder surprisingly revealed that he became a huge Fortnite fan after trying to play with his son. Even though he didn’t end up enjoying the game, Snyder went on to play anyway, going as far as saying, “I went down a bad rabbit hole with Fortnite in the sense that I took a pretty deep dive.”

He revealed he plays the “no build mode” of Fortnite, where players don’t need to collect resources and build their own structures, which has proven popular with newcomers to the game.

After being asked about what skin he uses for his playable character he straight away answers, “I was Mr. Meeseeks from Rick and Morty.”

Fortnite collaborations have continued to be well received by its fans, therefore it is no surprise that even world-famous directors such as Zack Snyder want to rock their favorite collab skin. Several characters that he featured in his movies, have made their way into the game in the past such as Superman in Chapter 2 Season 7.

With Snyder promoting his new sci-fi movie Rebel Moon at Gamescom and showing his admiration for the Battle Royale game, this has prompted fans to question if we could see a Zack Snyder and Fortnite collaboration- in the future.

On the other hand, Epic Games has all gears tuned up to bring Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 to their player base on August 25, 2023, with a fresh wave of exciting features.