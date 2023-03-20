Zack Snyder lets slip “huge” RPG in the works based on upcoming Rebel Moon movie

Director Zack Synder may have accidentally leaked that a Rebel Moon RPG game adaption for his upcoming movie is in the works and that he is actively working on the project already.

Zack Snyder is best known for having a hand in helping develop a series of DC movies that fans have now come to refer to as the SnyderVerse. The director’s version of Justice League was even released years after its theatrical release as a result of the community’s desire to have Syder’s original vision for the movie made.

However, DC is seemingly abandoning the initial plans Snyder had for the DCEU, with many actors including Henry Cavill as Superman being recast and revamped, with these changes set to take place after the upcoming Flash movie.

As a result, Snyder is full steam ahead on his next project, an ambitious Netflix release titled Rebel Moon, set to release in two parts starting later this year.

In a recent interview on The Nerd Queens YouTube channel, Zack Snyder revealed that an RPG game adaption of the 2023 film Rebel Moon is also in the works too.

Zack Snyder reveals Rebel Moon RPG is in the works

“I mean the one thing I’m having a really good time with, I don’t know if I’m even supposed to be talking about it, you know this RPG that we are doing that is just literally insane and so immersive and so intense and so huge.”

Snyder then added, “and like we talked about it and how we would do the game. We just said let’s go.”

He then said that, while he can’t discuss much, he may have accidentally revealed what the game will be about. “There’s more coming but all I’ll say is this. I’ve always wanted to do an RPG and that was like well we can do it at this scale or we can do it at a ridiculous scale and I was like, let’s do ridiculous scale. It’s Rebel Moon, a completely realized universe.”

The official synopsis for the Rebel Moon film reads: “A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius.” Time will tell what kind of RPG the game will be, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all new details for the Zack Snyder Rebel Moons projects.

