Zack Snyder would love to make a Fortnite movie

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder is throwing his hat in the ring to direct Fortnite.

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder loves Epic Games’ Fortnite: Battle Royale, so it’s not surprise he’s ready to helm a Fortnite movie.

With Rebel Moon’s imminent Netflix release, director Zack Snyder has been making the rounds in interviews talking about the project.

Surprisingly, though, he’s also been answering questions about this other passion: Fortnite.

Snyder has previously spoken about his love for Fortnite. With press junkets for Rebel Moon in full swing, it was only a matter of time before someone asked the obvious question: would Snyder consider directing a Fortnite movie?

Zack Snyder says a Fortnite movie could happen – “Never say never”

In an interview with Etalk, Snyder was asked if he’d ever direct a Fortnite movie. Snyder emphatically answered he would love to do the project, revealing he had already tried to get a Rebel Moon tie-in to the game.

“Of course!” Snyder said. “I was trying to make Fortnite skins for the movie, as just the most obviously, basic involvement. Fortnite is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me, but it’s really cool. The alchemy that they’ve created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different.”

Zack Snyder’s love for Fortnite is no secret. The acclaimed director behind 300 and Batman v Superman revealed he’s a fan during 2023’s Gamescom event, frequenting the Zero Build mode as Mr. Meeseeks.

Still, it may be a pipe dream. Fortnite remains a property that does not currently have a film in development. The game has been almost entirely focused on its video game identity, including multiple new modes that were recently added.

That could change at any time, though, especially with the success of recent video game movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights At Freddy’s, or upcoming video game fare like Minecraft or The Legend of Zelda.

Regardless, Snyder seems to feel like a Fortnite movie is always in the realm of possibility.

“You definitely don’t know,” he said. “You definitely can never say never. That’s my mantra in this business.”

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire will premiere on December 22 through Netflix. In the meantime, you can check out more of our Netflix content below:

