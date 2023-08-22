GTA 6 fan storms Gamescom stage demanding Rockstar release the game

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games ever, with the hotly anticipated title slated as a follow up to one of the best-selling games of all time in GTA 5. A Rockstar fan stormed the Gamescom stage demanding a release date for the game.

Every big industry game reveal panel since the GTA 6 leaks has had fans begging for release date on the hotly anticipated title, but Rockstar hasn’t budged when it comes to giving more information.

Article continues after ad

Considering how successful GTA 5 has been over the years, it’s no surprise that people are waiting for more news on the title. However, some fans have gone a bit too far in showing their passion for the title.

Article continues after ad

A fan of the game went as far as to rush the stage at Gamescom while host Geoff Keighley was speaking, demanding a release date for GTA 6.

Geoff Keighley is no stranger to having bizarre interactions with fans on stage. Getting ambushed by a man that’s since gone viral while presenting the Game of the Year award to Elden Ring developer FromSoftware comes to mind as a big moment.

Article continues after ad

However, someone in attendance at Gamescom rushed the stage in an attempt to replicate that moment and make his devotion to the GTA series clear.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

He stepped right next to Keighley, attempting to scream into the mic. Thought it was hard to make out what he was saying, it’s clear he demanded news on GTA 6.

Article continues after ad

“Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6!” he screamed repeatedly, replicating the meme Matan started at The Game Awards.

Geoff addressed the man rushing the stage a short time after he was escorted away, and had this to say to both him and anyone trying to replicate this sort of behavior.

Article continues after ad

“This is so disappointing. This is such a special night for so many developers and it’s really disappointing to see someone act that way.”