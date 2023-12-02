Fortnite player shares unfortunate luck during “ceasefire”

Fortnite players have been calling for a ceasefire, and while it’s worked for some, others have shown how easily the Truce has been broken.

The end of Fortnite OG is upon us, as Epic Games’ brief blast through the game’s history produced insane results. Player counts reached insane heights, and the future of the title is looking bright with a new season and modes coming.

In honor of the OG detour, players have been calling for a ceasefire in-game to commemorate the end of the throwback. On December 2, players plan to stop fighting in-game.

As you can imagine, not everyone’s followed the ceasefire.

Fortnite player shows montage of ceasefire not working

When news of the planned ceasefire broke, it seemed like a good idea, in theory. Of course, it split the player base, with some players agreeing and others not so much.

Fortnite player Emoyosh shared their encounter during the day of the ceasefire, and unfortunately for them, it’s been nothing but a series of unfortunate events.

In a short montage, Emoyosh showed their attempts at showing peace, and every interaction has led to their death.

This led to other players sharing their experiences: “Some dude kept roasting a marshmallow on the highest hill in every circle in my ranked solos game yesterday. Eventually saw a 250m snipe in the kill feed and I knew.”

Unfortunately for Emoyosh, the montage only showed ranked experiences, which brings out the evil in some players’ hearts. “Well tbf you were in ranked and just one kill helps a lot,” one player commented.

As inhumane as it may seem, not everyone will agree to ceasefires scheduled two days before the end of the season. Not to mention, it takes a lot of manpower to reach every Fortnite player in the world.