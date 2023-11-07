Fortnite Season OG player rage quits after being griefed mid-air

With the odds stacked against them, one Fortnite Season OG player does the impossible – they rage quit the match.

Fortnite Season OG is off to a roaring start, with the current season marking a glorious return to the battle royale’s humble beginnings. Player count has been through the roof, reflecting this is exactly what fans have been waiting all these years for.

While this season has brought many changes, such as the trimming of the loot pool and the return of beloved POIs, the objective remains the same; win by any means.

Article continues after ad

Some players take their mission very seriously, oftentimes causing trouble for those in the same lobby.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite OG player rage quits after getting griefed

In a short video, Twitter/X user kirawontmiss shared how serious Fortnite can get. With their squad completely wiped in Titled Towers, the player fled the scene of the crime.

They stumbled on a Rift-to-Go, a quick way to escape Titled Towers and regroup in the face of disaster. As they find it, a squad jumped down on the helpless chap and forced them to activate their escape card early.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

They thought they were free as they gently floated through the air. Yet, as they turned around, all three of the opposing squad members closely followed like a pack of sharks. Rather than risk it, the player chose the impossible task – they rage quit the game.

Article continues after ad

While hilarious, fellow Twitter/X users quickly pointed out how “sweaty” Fortnite has become.

One user replied: “ngl id leave too no way they need to chase after me like that.” Of course, players sharing similar sentiments told kirawontmiss to play Zero Build, as the standard modes cause quite a few headaches.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Season OG is currently available now until it comes to a close on December 2.