A new set of Fortnite Season 7 weekly challenges are here, and one of them requires players to take a trip down to Believer Beach in order to place some Boomboxes.

The latest Fortnite event, the Cosmic Summer Celebration, is now underway and Believer Beach has been turned into a huge party destination complete with laser lights, a big stage, and loads of extraterrestrial-themed decorations.

Of course, no great party would be complete without music. While there’s no live concert, one of the Week 3 Legendary Quests does ask players to place Boomboxes at Believer Beach in order to achieve that summer festival vibe.

Finding them isn’t the easiest task, though, so we’ve put together a quick and easy guide to placing those Boomboxes on the beach and earning yourself a sweet 30,000 XP from Epic Games for your troubles.

Where to place Boomboxes at Believer Beach in Fortnite

There are three Boomboxes that can be found at Believer Beach once this challenge goes live. One is on the east side of the beach, the other is near the main stage, and the third and final one is outside the RV Park.

We’ve marked the three locations on the Fortnite map above, and also included screenshots of the three individual locations below to make completing this challenge super easy.

Boombox location #1

The first Boombox can be found on the east side of the beach, near the alien symbol that’s been drawn on the sand. There will be a blue hologram for you to interact with next to two parasols and beach chairs.

Boombox location #2

The second Boombox can be found at the main area of the Welcome Party, where there’s a big stage and neon and pink painting on the floor. It’s next to a table with a CB Radio and telescope in front of it.

Boombox location #3

The third and final Boombox can be found just outside of the fence surrounding the RV Park south of Believer Beach. You’ll see the blue hologram underneath a lamppost in front of a large coach.

Remember, you’ll only need to place two Boomboxes in order to complete this Legendary quest. Once you’ve done that, you’ll have an extra 30,000 XP to help you on the way to maxing out the Battle Pass!

If you’re looking for more ways to earn XP and Battle Stars, check out our complete guide to Fortnite Season 7 Weekly Challenges.