Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration event: date & time, rewards, quests, more

Before the Epic Games offices close for their annual two-week Summer break, they will be hosting a special celebration event for players to earn in-game rewards and various quests as part of Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 is now in full swing as players worldwide are getting a chance to check out some of the new content Epic has implemented with the onset of the alien invasion. A fresh battle pass, and new weapons are the stand-out additions once again, as Epic aims to shift the meta for the Summer.

Now, they have announced a brand new event for players to celebrate the beginning of Summer. During the event, players will be able to earn in-game rewards and complete a new round of quests.

Here’s all you need to know about Fortnite’s Cosmic Summer Celebration.

What is the Cosmic Summer Celebration?

Epic has announced a brand new event for players over on the official Fortnite Twitter account on June 19, 2021.

Essentially, it is an event where players will be able to earn some rewards by completing certain quests and challenges that they will release as a part of the Summer Celebration.

🎉 YOU’RE INVITED 🎉 Save the Date! Event: Cosmic Summer Celebration

When: June 22 at 9AM ET

Where: Believer Beach Please reply YES or NO to this invitation.

👽🛸🥳 pic.twitter.com/DQLDMFDMtf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

The details of the event are still to be announced by Epic Games, but it also coincides with the annual two-week long Summer break Epic usually takes at the beginning of July.

“Following the FNCS All-Star Showdown, we’ll take a two-week break (June 28 – July 11) on all competitions. We’ll be taking some time to relax and recharge, and you should too,” the company said in their Chapter 2 Season 7 competitive blog.

When is the Cosmic Summer Celebration?

The new event is going to begin at the following times worldwide.

9:00 am EST

6:00 am PST

12:00 pm BST

1:00 pm CEST

11:00 pm ACT

Rewards, quests, and more

There is sure to be an abundance of rewards and quests for players to complete over the two-week event. But, as of now, we do not know the details of these contents, as Epic are set to announce them shortly.

We’ll update this post with all the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Celebration event details as soon as they become available.