Where to leave Secret Documents at a bus stop in Fortnite

One of Fortnite’s Week 13 Legendary quests asks players to leave a Secret Document at a bus stop, but not all of them can be used to complete this task. Here’s where you need to go.

As we approach the end of Fortnite Season 7, players will no doubt be looking for all the ways they can to earn XP and max out their Battle Pass before it expires. Fortunately, those weekly Legendary challenges just keep on coming.

For the Week 13 set, players will need to leave Secret Documents at a bus stop as they continue to help Doctor Slone and the Imagined Order figure out who is betraying them, and ultimately stop the alien invaders in the sky.

There’s a huge 30,000 XP up for grabs for finishing this Fortnite challenge, and fortunately, it’s not too easy once you know where to go. We’ve got a simple guide with a handy map to make completing it a breeze.

Where to place Secret Documents at bus stops in Fortnite

As we mentioned before, not every bus stop can be used to complete this quest. In order to place Secret Documents, you’ll need to visit one of the following four locations:

Just before the road leading into Steamy Stacks splits in two.

splits in two. Next to the road heading south out of Pleasant Park .

. In between Holly Hatchery and Viking Vessel.

and Viking Vessel. Next to the road leading south out of Retail Row.

We’ve also marked all of the correct bus stop locations on the Fortnite Season 7 map below.

You’ll know you’ve found the correct bus stop as there will be a blue outline of a suitcase next to it which you can interact with to place the Secret Documents. You only need to place one to complete this challenge.

Once you’ve finished the quest, you’ll then need to talk to Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (check out our NPC location guide for help with that) and leave an IO car at an alien settlement to get more XP in Week 13.

If you’re looking for even more XP-earning opportunities, make sure you complete the Island Games quests. We’ve also got a guide to all the Alien Artifact locations so you can complete your Kymera set.