Fortnite: Where to find Predator's apartment at Hunter's Haven - Dexerto

Fortnite players looking to unlock the Bio-Helmet Online emote will need to visit Predator’s apartment, and we’ve got a handy location map to make that a whole lot easier.

Predator has finally made his grand entrance on The Island. As expected, you can find him as a Boss character at Stealthy Stronghold, where he protects an incredible Mythic item that lets you turn invisible.

Once you’ve defeated Predator – be warned, it’s an incredibly difficult challenge – and unlocked his skin, you’ll want to set your sights on completing the rest of the Jungle Hunter Quests to grab yourself the full Predator cosmetics set.

Alongside the Predator skin, players with this season’s Battle Pass will be able to unlock a Yautja Wristblades pickaxe, a Hunter’s Trophy back bling, a Bio-Helmet Online emote, and a Hunter’s Arsenal weapon wrap.

Right now, we’re going to help you complete the ‘Visit Predator’s Apartment in Hunter’s Haven as Predator’ quest to unlock the sweet Bio-Helmet Online emote that lets Predator take his mask off.

Predator’s apartment location in Fortnite

As the quest description suggests, you’ll need to head to Hunter’s Haven to find Predator’s apartment. This point of interest is located near the center of the map, just south of the Zero Point and the sandy area.

The building that contains Predator’s apartment is at the northwest of Hunter’s Haven. We’ve marked it on the handy map below so you should have no trouble finding it.

As there will be a lot of other players hunting for this location to complete the quest, you’lll want to head straight to Hunter’s Haven, land on top of the building, and make your way down to the apartment.

You’ll know you’ve made it to the right apartment because the room now contains several static decorations that are themed around Predator, including a Weapon Rack, a Medkit, and a ‘Nightmare Platform’.

Remember you’ll also need to be wearing the Predator skin to complete this quest. If you’re not sure how to do that, we’ve got a helpful guide to beating Predator which will let you unlock the skin for yourself.

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll unlock the Bio-helmet Online emote, which is one of the best we’ve seen in the game as it lets you remove Predator’s mask, revealing the terrifying face beneath it.