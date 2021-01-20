 Fortnite: Where to find Predator's apartment at Hunter's Haven - Dexerto
Where to find Predator’s apartment at Hunter’s Haven in Fortnite

Published: 20/Jan/2021 14:14

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Predator's Apartment
Fortnite players looking to unlock the Bio-Helmet Online emote will need to visit Predator’s apartment, and we’ve got a handy location map to make that a whole lot easier.

Predator has finally made his grand entrance on The Island. As expected, you can find him as a Boss character at Stealthy Stronghold, where he protects an incredible Mythic item that lets you turn invisible.

Once you’ve defeated Predator – be warned, it’s an incredibly difficult challenge – and unlocked his skin, you’ll want to set your sights on completing the rest of the Jungle Hunter Quests to grab yourself the full Predator cosmetics set.

Predator Boss Fortnite
Predator is the latest epic crossover skin in Fortnite Season 5.

Alongside the Predator skin, players with this season’s Battle Pass will be able to unlock a Yautja Wristblades pickaxe, a Hunter’s Trophy back bling, a Bio-Helmet Online emote, and a Hunter’s Arsenal weapon wrap.

Right now, we’re going to help you complete the ‘Visit Predator’s Apartment in Hunter’s Haven as Predator’ quest to unlock the sweet Bio-Helmet Online emote that lets Predator take his mask off.

Predator’s apartment location in Fortnite

As the quest description suggests, you’ll need to head to Hunter’s Haven to find Predator’s apartment. This point of interest is located near the center of the map, just south of the Zero Point and the sandy area.

The building that contains Predator’s apartment is at the northwest of Hunter’s Haven. We’ve marked it on the handy map below so you should have no trouble finding it.

Fortnite Predator's Apartment Location
Predator’s apartment is located here in Hunter’s Haven.

As there will be a lot of other players hunting for this location to complete the quest, you’lll want to head straight to Hunter’s Haven, land on top of the building, and make your way down to the apartment.

You’ll know you’ve made it to the right apartment because the room now contains several static decorations that are themed around Predator, including a Weapon Rack, a Medkit, and a ‘Nightmare Platform’.

Predator's Apartment in Fortnite
Predator’s apartment contains new decorations themed around the iconic movie villain.

Remember you’ll also need to be wearing the Predator skin to complete this quest. If you’re not sure how to do that, we’ve got a helpful guide to beating Predator which will let you unlock the skin for yourself.

Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll unlock the Bio-helmet Online emote, which is one of the best we’ve seen in the game as it lets you remove Predator’s mask, revealing the terrifying face beneath it.

Published: 20/Jan/2021 12:12 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 12:15

by Daniel Megarry
Predator Boss Fortnite
Predator has arrived in Fortnite, and he might be the most difficult Boss fight players have experienced so far. Here’s how to defeat him and unlock the Predator skin.

After weeks of teasing, the iconic movie villain Predator has made his way to The Island as part of the v15.21 update. As well as bringing a skin and a new Mythic item with him, he also appears as a Boss character for players to take on.

If you own this season’s Battle Pass, defeating him will tick off one of the newly-added Jungle Hunter Quests and unlock the Predator skin. You’ll need to wear this skin to complete other Jungle Hunter Quests and unlock the full cosmetics set, so it’s definitely worth your time.

Defeating Predator is one of the most challenging things you’ll do in Season 5 of Fortnite, but we’ve got some tips and a location guide below that should help make it easier.

Where to find Predator in Fortnite

Before you can defeat Predator, you’ll need to know where to find him. You can do this by visiting Stealthy Stronghold, which is a jungle-inspired point of interest that can be found at the north of the map.

He doesn’t remain in a specific location as The Mandalorian does, so you’ll have to do some searching to find him. We had the most luck when landing near his crashed pod, which appears at the northwest of the point of interest.

Predator Ship location Fortnite map
Predator’s ship location at Stealthy Stronghold.

How to defeat Predator in Fortnite

As we said before, Predator doesn’t remain in the same location for long, and that’s part of what makes this Boss fight so difficult. He’s incredibly agile, and will often dart away from the player, jumping as he goes.

He also utilizes his new Mythic item, the Cloaking Device, which renders him almost invisible. He’ll only appear fully-realized when attacking a player, so you often won’t see him until he’s right next to you.

Predator Cloaking Device
Predator’s Cloaking Device makes this Boss fight very difficult.

To make matters worse, there will be plenty of other people desperate to take down Predator and unlock the skin, too. This means you’ll not only have to defeat the Boss, but you’ll also need to keep an eye out for other players.

We’d actually recommend taking advantage of the popularity of this location, though. If you remain hidden and wait for other players to deal damage to Predator, you can swoop in and deal the finishing blows.

Here’s the best way to defeat him in Fortnite:

  1. Drop from the Battle Bus and land in Stealthy Stronghold.
  2. Quickly stock up on the best weapons you can find – you’ll need them.
  3. Locate Predator, who will often be near his pod at the northwest of Stealthy Stronghold.
  4. If other players are around, wait for them to deal some damage and weaken him.
  5. Use a mix of close-range and medium-distance weapons to take him down.
  6. Collect the Predator’s Cloaking Device from his defeated body, if you want it.

Unlike The Mandalorian, who was easy to spot and was best taken down from a distance, Predator will be a more up-close-and-personal Boss fight, so make sure you’re prepared with close-range weapons like shotguns.

Another tip is to take Predator on with friends in Trios or a Squad, as you’ll be able to communicate and defeat him together – just don’t end up falling out over who gets to keep the Cloaking Device afterward.

Once you’ve defeated Predator, you’ll unlock his skin. It’s truly epic, and we’re sure it will become a fan-favorite in the game.