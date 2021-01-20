Fortnite Predator's Cloaking Device location: How to get Mythic item and go invisible - Dexerto

Predator has arrived in Fortnite, and he’s brought a new Mythic item called the Cloaking Device that can make players invisible. Here’s how, and where, to find it.

Season 5 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale has followed Agent Jonesy as he brings the world’s best hunters to the island. So far we’ve had God of War’s Kratos, Halo’s Master Chief, and The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Michonne.

Now, after weeks of teasing, the iconic movie villain Predator has landed on The Island as the latest hunter for players to encounter. Players can unlock a Predator skin and several cosmetics, and there’s even an NPC to be found.

Perhaps most exciting, though, is that players can get their hands on a new Mythic item called Predator’s Cloaking Device, which turns players temporarily invisible. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Where to find Predator’s Cloaking Device in Fortnite

To get Predator’s Cloaking Device, you’ll need to know where to go. Much like The Mandalorian, the newly-added Boss character will remain in a specific location, and you’ll need to defeat him to get a hold of the Mythic item he protects.

Predator can be found wandering around Stealthy Stronghold. It makes sense, as his ship recently crash-landed there, and players have heard his hunting call emerging from the jungle-like location for a while now.

You’ll need to defeat Predator, which won’t be an easy task as he’s incredibly agile and utilizes his invisibility effect. We’d recommend landing as quickly as possible into Stealthy Stronghold, getting yourself some decent weapons, and then taking him on.

Once you’ve taken him down, he’ll drop one or more of the following items: Predator’s Cloaking Device, Floppers, Ammo, and 30 Gold.

As with any new addition to Fortnite, when Predator arrives on the map there will likely be a flurry of players trying to take him out and get the Mythic item for themselves. Be prepared for a difficult battle.

How to use Predator’s Cloaking Device in Fortnite

Using the new Predator’s Cloaking Device is as easy as using any other item in the game. You simply equip the Mythic item in your inventory and press the ‘shoot’ button to turn it on.

While the prospect of going invisible is certainly an exciting one, Epic Games have of course made sure that play remains fair for everyone. As a result, players will be “nearly” invisible and the effect will only last a short time.

Predator's Cloak Device ingame! (Follow @ximton too cause it wouldn't be leaked without his help) pic.twitter.com/uiTwIh9tbc — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 20, 2021

Invisibility will work for a maximum of 30 seconds, and there will be a 30 second cooldown time. Players will get a warning five seconds before they de-cloak.

Taking down opponents with the Cloaking Device might not be as easy as you think, either. The invisibility effect will disappear if you change weapons or enter the water. Still, it should give you an advantage, and if nothing else it will be fun to try out.