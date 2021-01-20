 Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics after v15.21 update - Dexerto
Fortnite

Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics after v15.21 update

Published: 20/Jan/2021 10:41

by Alex Garton
Predator set skin
Epic Games

Fortnite’s 15.21 update has finally arrived in-game and as always dataminers have begun their search for any exciting unreleased content added to the game files. Here are all the leaked cosmetics and skins found after the patch.

This week’s v15.21 update added a range of exciting content including a brand new Predator themed Mythic Item and new Jungle Hunter quests.

As you can imagine, the leaked cosmetics follow a similar trend and are all themed around Fortnite’s new hunter. Having made his first appearance on our screens all the way back in 1987, the Predator is finally ready to head into Fortnite.

Leaked skins from v15.21

Reliable Fortnite dataminers HYPEX and ShiinaBR has managed to provide us with a first look at the range of cosmetics that will be available in-game shortly.

Predator set

It’s fair to say Epic Games have done an incredible job at making the Predator set look as intimidating as possible.

Soccer skins

Epic Games have confirmed that the Soccor skins will be arriving soon that players will be able to earn them for free.

Cosmetics

Courtesy of Lucas7yoshi and VastBlast, here’s the range of Emotes, Sprays, and other cosmetics added in v15.21.

That’s all that we have to show you at the moment, but if any other cosmetics are leaked we’ll update this article with the latest.

It’s fair to say it’s an exciting time to be a Fortnite player and Predators’ arrival is guaranteed to shake things up.

Fortnite

SypherPK reveals Fortnite Season 5 glitch that lets you float at Coral Castle

Published: 20/Jan/2021 0:14 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 0:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Float Glitch Fortnite Season 5
Instagram: SypherPK / Epic Games

SypherPK

SypherPK has already found quite a few tips, tricks, and glitches in Fortnite Season 5, but none are as hilarious as this one at Coral Castle that lets players ‘float’ in the air.

Fortnite Season 5 is well-polished, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tricks and glitches that players can exploit. Game-breaking ones like being able to stay in the storm forever inevitably get patched.

However, smaller ones are more difficult to iron out, and nobody finds them better than Ali ‘SypherPk’ Hassan. He’s shared many crazy tips and tricks in the past. Now, he’s at it again with a glitch that lets players ‘float.’ He showed it off in a recent video, and the results are hilarious.

If you want to know how to do it, here’s a quick guide.

Fortnite Bash Burner Pickaxe SypherPK
Twitter: SypherPK
SypherPK is the king of finding and sharing tips and tricks in Fortnite.

How to perform the ‘float’ glitch in Fortnite Season 5

To begin, you’ll need to make your way to Coral Castle. It’s not a popular landing spot by any means. SypherPK has only landed there about five times in total himself due to the lack of loot. However, the float glitch makes it more compelling.

Take note of what looks like a small pink pebble floating in the air. It’s difficult to spot at first, but once you’ve seen it in the video below, you’ll know what it is. Strangely, you can stand on it, even though it’s tiny.

Build your way up and perch yourself on top of the pebble. Then, knock all the platforms down and stay up there, which creates the illusion of floating. It’s no cheap gimmick, though. It’s an excellent spot to rain down some bullets on unsuspecting foes, even if it leaves you a bit vulnerable.

SypherPK managed to snag a bunch of eliminations while standing up there. He even managed to get a couple of early shots in and then swoop down on opponents while they were recovering.

SypherPK’s ‘float’ glitch probably won’t win you a game. However, it looks like a lot of fun and will likely help you secure some easy eliminations.

In the end, being innovative is a part of the game, and this glitch takes full advantage of that. 

Plus, imagine the look on your opponent’s face when they realize where they got shot from. 