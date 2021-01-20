Fortnite leaked skins and cosmetics after v15.21 update - Dexerto

Fortnite’s 15.21 update has finally arrived in-game and as always dataminers have begun their search for any exciting unreleased content added to the game files. Here are all the leaked cosmetics and skins found after the patch.

This week’s v15.21 update added a range of exciting content including a brand new Predator themed Mythic Item and new Jungle Hunter quests.

As you can imagine, the leaked cosmetics follow a similar trend and are all themed around Fortnite’s new hunter. Having made his first appearance on our screens all the way back in 1987, the Predator is finally ready to head into Fortnite.

Leaked skins from v15.21

Reliable Fortnite dataminers HYPEX and ShiinaBR has managed to provide us with a first look at the range of cosmetics that will be available in-game shortly.

Predator set

It’s fair to say Epic Games have done an incredible job at making the Predator set look as intimidating as possible.

Soccer skins

Epic Games have confirmed that the Soccor skins will be arriving soon that players will be able to earn them for free.

Soccer skins just got decrypted! pic.twitter.com/YZZZLNxwpD — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 19, 2021

Cosmetics

Courtesy of Lucas7yoshi and VastBlast, here’s the range of Emotes, Sprays, and other cosmetics added in v15.21.

v15.21 new cosmetics not pictured is predator pickaxe. pic.twitter.com/vcCSuDQVcw — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 20, 2021

Some new sprays/emotes pic.twitter.com/EQU7QWTudv — VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) January 20, 2021

That’s all that we have to show you at the moment, but if any other cosmetics are leaked we’ll update this article with the latest.

It’s fair to say it’s an exciting time to be a Fortnite player and Predators’ arrival is guaranteed to shake things up.