 Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Stream, schedule, format, players - Dexerto
How to watch Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Stream, schedule, format

Published: 7/Oct/2020 10:56 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:04

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Trios characters for FNCS Season 4.
FNCS

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for Chapter 2 Season 4, with a return to the beloved Trios format that fans have been clamoring to see make a return. With the action kicking off on October 9, here’s everything you need to know to make sure you catch all of the action.

FNCS is making its return to trios in Season 4 for the first time since the inaugural Season X event. While it’s been a pretty poorly kept secret, there are some changes to the format from when it last appeared in August 2019.

With qualifiers now completed, we’re heading into the main stage of the FNCS Season 4 event, with a full month of competitive Fortnite on the way featuring some of the biggest names in the game competing for their cut of the prize money.

FNCS Season 4 format

FNCS Season 4 returns to the Trios format that has been used in the past, and is arguably the most popular competitive format in the tournament’s history, with past events filled with massive plays and huge battles that make for the ultimate Fortnite viewing experience.

As always, FNCS runs on a points-based scoring system, with your final placement in matches contributing to your overall score at the end of the weekend. Those who manage to win a game will receive 25 points as their reward, with the values decreasing incrementally down to 17th place, with anyone finishing below that scoring nothing. There are points for finding eliminations though, so players will be on the lookout for enemies to wipe out and add to their tally.

FNCS scoring system

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 20 Points
  • 3rd: 16 Points
  • 4th: 14 Points
  • 5th: 13 Points
  • 6th: 12 Points
  • 7th: 11 Points
  • 8th: 10 Points
  • 9th: 9 Points
  • 10th: 8 Points
  • 11th: 7 Points
  • 12th: 6 Points
  • 13th: 5 Points
  • 14th 4 Points
  • 15th: 3 Points
  • 16th: 2 Points
  • 17th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 1 Point

FNCS will be running in all the same regions it has been for the last few seasons: NA-West, NA-East, South American, EU, Middle East, Asia, and OCE, with the competition running on PC and consoles.

FNCS Season 4 will feature three weeks of qualifiers, with the top 15 teams from each week qualifying for the Grand Finals, who will be joined by the 87 teams with the highest cumulative points over the three qualifying rounds, with up to 132 teams competing in the Grand Finals on October 29.

FNCS stream

As always, Epic Games will be hosting their own broadcast for the FNCS Season 4 events, complete with commentary and analysis to make sure you catch all the action as it happens. You can check out the official Fortnite FNCS stream on their official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

FNCS Season 4 dates

FNCS Season 4 will run across four weeks ⁠— three weeks of qualifiers, and one week for finals. If you want to sign yourself up, these are the dates you need to know.

  • FNCS Week 1: October 9 – October 11
  • FNCS Week 2: October 16 – October 18
  • FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25
  • FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

The first day of each week will be an open qualifier. If you make the top 33 teams, you’ll be invited to play in the next two days for a chance to make it to the Finals.

FNCS isn’t the only competition coming to Fortnite Season 4. Weekly Cash Cups for Solos and Trios will be returning, while the Dreamhack Online Open (Solo) will also take place across NA and Europe.

With players set to earn up to $111,000 for winning the whole tournament, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of action when the action kicks off.

Who is competing in FNCS Season 4?

While each of the FNCS Qualifying Heats are open to any player who has reached the Champion League divisions in Arena or higher, we know some of the big names who will be competing in the tournament, and their teammates for the event. You can take a look at a selection of the confirmed FNCS Trios below.

  • Bugha, Avery, and Jamper
  • Vivid, Co1azo, and RoLLer
  • Clix, Bizzle, and illest
  • Cizlucky, LazarP, and Owl
  • Scoped, Highsky, and Tuxey
  • Chap, Coop, and Skqttles
  • Riversan, Dubs, and Megga
  • Zayt, Saf, and Stretch
  • Benjyfishy, Savage, and LeTsHe
  • Mongraal, mitr0, and Tayson
Valorant First Strike Europe qualifiers: Schedule, eligibility, format

Published: 7/Oct/2020 17:06

by Jacob Hale
Valorant first strike europe
Valorant developers Riot Games have announced First Strike: Europe, the first-ever Valorant tournament wholly produced by Riot, set to kick off in November with some of the region’s best talent.

Since Valorant launched in June, it has become one of the most exciting games in esports, with players from all different titles migrating to Riot’s first-ever FPS. Some of the biggest competitors from the likes of Overwatch, CSGO and more are looking to make a name for themselves in the new shooter.

As a result, we’ve already seen some incredible talent, tense moments and top performances in a competitive setting, but now it’s becoming a little more official with the announcement of this highly-anticipated tournament.

So, with First Strike: Europe around the corner, here’s everything you need to know to tune in to the tournament, and even get involved yourself.

Valorant First Strike art
First Strike is the first Valorant tournament organized entirely by developer Riot Games.

Valorant First Strike: Europe schedule

Open qualifiers for First Strike take place from November 9-22, giving teams around two weeks to stave off the best competition in the region and qualify for the main event.

The schedule for Open Qualifiers will be as follows:

  • Week 1
    • November 9-10: Qualifier A
    • November 11-12: Qualifier B
    • November 13: Play-In #1
    • November 14-15: Playoffs
  • Week 2
    • November 16-17: Qualifier C
    • November 18-19: Qualifier D
    • November 20: Play-In #2
    • November 21-22: Playoffs
Valorant First Strike: Europe qualifiers schedule
Valorant First Strike: Europe qualifiers schedule.

After qualifiers have concluded, the main stage will be held from December 3-6. Here are the dates for each part of the main event:

  • December 3-4: Quarterfinals
  • December 5: Semifinals
  • December 6: Final
Valorant First Strike: Europe main event schedule
Valorant First Strike: Europe main event schedule.

Eligibility for Valorant First Strike: Europe

As the name suggests, the Open Qualifiers for the tournament are open to (almost) anybody. You don’t have to be a pro player to sign up, but you have to be over the age of 16 and you will need to reach the rank of Immortal 1 by the time you register.

Riot haven’t specified how people can apply and register for the tournament yet, but advise in their announcement that full rules for the event and how to apply will be available in the coming weeks — and we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know.

Valorant First Strike: Europe tournament format

Valorant Icebox act 3 new map
Riot Games
Will we see much of new Act III map Icebox in the First Strike tournament?

The tournament format is fairly simple to follow throughout, from the qualifiers right up to the main event. Here’s how the single-elimination tournament works:

  • Qualifiers and Play-Ins: Best of 1
  • Playoffs: Best of 3
  • Quarterfinals and semifinals: Best of 3
  • Finals: Best of 5

With best of 1s in qualifiers and play-ins we might see some upsets, but finishing the tournament on a best of 5 means we really will see the two best teams in Europe fight it out and showcase their talent across all maps, proving how much they’ve mastered the game so far.

With G2 Esports undoubtedly the strongest team in the region since competition started, the main question now is whether they can prove it in Valorant’s biggest tournament yet.

