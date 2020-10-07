Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Stream, schedule, format, players - Dexerto

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for Chapter 2 Season 4, with a return to the beloved Trios format that fans have been clamoring to see make a return. With the action kicking off on October 9, here’s everything you need to know to make sure you catch all of the action.



FNCS is making its return to trios in Season 4 for the first time since the inaugural Season X event. While it’s been a pretty poorly kept secret, there are some changes to the format from when it last appeared in August 2019.

With qualifiers now completed, we’re heading into the main stage of the FNCS Season 4 event, with a full month of competitive Fortnite on the way featuring some of the biggest names in the game competing for their cut of the prize money.

Ch2 – Season 4 Competitive play has begun! Check out all the details, including our current competitive rules and #FNCS start date, if you're going to compete this season: https://t.co/9zINnw078f — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 8, 2020

FNCS Season 4 format

FNCS Season 4 returns to the Trios format that has been used in the past, and is arguably the most popular competitive format in the tournament’s history, with past events filled with massive plays and huge battles that make for the ultimate Fortnite viewing experience.

As always, FNCS runs on a points-based scoring system, with your final placement in matches contributing to your overall score at the end of the weekend. Those who manage to win a game will receive 25 points as their reward, with the values decreasing incrementally down to 17th place, with anyone finishing below that scoring nothing. There are points for finding eliminations though, so players will be on the lookout for enemies to wipe out and add to their tally.

FNCS scoring system

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 20 Points

3rd: 16 Points

4th: 14 Points

5th: 13 Points

6th: 12 Points

7th: 11 Points

8th: 10 Points

9th: 9 Points

10th: 8 Points

11th: 7 Points

12th: 6 Points

13th: 5 Points

14th 4 Points

15th: 3 Points

16th: 2 Points

17th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 Point

FNCS will be running in all the same regions it has been for the last few seasons: NA-West, NA-East, South American, EU, Middle East, Asia, and OCE, with the competition running on PC and consoles.

FNCS Season 4 will feature three weeks of qualifiers, with the top 15 teams from each week qualifying for the Grand Finals, who will be joined by the 87 teams with the highest cumulative points over the three qualifying rounds, with up to 132 teams competing in the Grand Finals on October 29.

FNCS stream

As always, Epic Games will be hosting their own broadcast for the FNCS Season 4 events, complete with commentary and analysis to make sure you catch all the action as it happens. You can check out the official Fortnite FNCS stream on their official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

FNCS Season 4 dates

FNCS Season 4 will run across four weeks ⁠— three weeks of qualifiers, and one week for finals. If you want to sign yourself up, these are the dates you need to know.

FNCS Week 1: October 9 – October 11

FNCS Week 2: October 16 – October 18

FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25

FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

The first day of each week will be an open qualifier. If you make the top 33 teams, you’ll be invited to play in the next two days for a chance to make it to the Finals.

FNCS isn’t the only competition coming to Fortnite Season 4. Weekly Cash Cups for Solos and Trios will be returning, while the Dreamhack Online Open (Solo) will also take place across NA and Europe.

With players set to earn up to $111,000 for winning the whole tournament, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of action when the action kicks off.

Who is competing in FNCS Season 4?

While each of the FNCS Qualifying Heats are open to any player who has reached the Champion League divisions in Arena or higher, we know some of the big names who will be competing in the tournament, and their teammates for the event. You can take a look at a selection of the confirmed FNCS Trios below.