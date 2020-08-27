When is Fortnite Season 5? Season 4 end date, theme, more

Fortnite’s highly anticipated Season 4 has finally arrived but what does Epic Games have in store next? Here is everything we know so far about Season 5.

After plenty of rumors and leaks, the developers finally confirmed that Fortnite’s Season 4 will be entirely based around Marvel and superheroes such as Thor, Wolverine, Groot, and more.

The new season, which arrived on August 27, has introduced tons of changes to the Fortnite World with the likes of new Marvel-themed points-of-interest and superhero abilities for fans of the battle royale to enjoy.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 start?

While there is still plenty to time until Season 5, Fortnite leaker HYPEX shared that season 5 will eventually come to a close on November 30.

As a result, the fifth season of Fortnite's Chapter 2 should follow immediately after, along with some more major changes and a new theme.

Will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 be extended?

A portion of the mobile player base is currently unable to download Fortnite Season 4, due to the ongoing legal feud between Epic Games and Apple, with Apple blocking all future Fortnite updates on the App store.

While the feud is being resolved, there have been suggestions that Season 4 could potentially be extended for Apple users, although that remains to be seen.

Epic Games has already extended seasons in Fortnite Chapter 2, but there has been no sign from the developers that they have any intention of doing so this time around.

Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.



More info: https://t.co/O1bgKgkZCp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

What will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5's theme be?

With Fortnite Season 4 being based completely around Marvel characters, there have been rumors that a DC-themed season could come next.

The Fortnite devs have already introduced members of the DC Comics universe as seen with Aquaman and Black Manta in Season 3's recent Splash Down events. They may go a step further at the next opportunity, adding more familiar faces.

They say laughter is the best medicine, right Batman? 💊



Create some chaos, wreak some havoc, and embrace the madness with The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex Outfits, available November 17 in The Last Laugh Bundle.



Read our blog for more info: https://t.co/Jr4UbyIOGE pic.twitter.com/WbLK5DEUPV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2020

Epic also revealed plans for a Joker bundle that is expected to be released towards the end of Season 4, which could be used to build hype for the upcoming season.

With a new Batman movie also in the works, it would not be too surprising to see another partnership between DC and Epic but as for now, fans will have to wait until Season 5 draws nearer.