Epic Games confirm Fortnite Season 4 will not come to Apple devices

Epic Games have announced that Fortnite Season 4 will not be added to iOS devices for mobile players amid their ongoing legal feud with Apple.

Fortnite revealed that they would be continuing their superhero theme for the battle royale’s fourth season, following Aquaman and Deadpool’s appearances. Although this time, it will be entirely based around Marvel and its star characters.

However, it seems as if some mobile players are going to be missing out on the superhero action, with Epic Games sharing the bad news to Apple users in a statement on August 26.

Epic Games initially filed a request for Fortnite to be reinstated to the App Store ahead of Season 4. But, unfortunately for players with iOS devices, their attempts were denied in court.

The judge deemed that Epic was the instigator of the "spat" following their decision to place a direct payment feature in their mobile app, violating the iOS App Store rules, and refused the request.

Fortnite's devs have now issued a statement of their own, confirming to fans that Apple users are no longer able to update the battle royale title, ahead of Season 4.

Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27.



More info: https://t.co/O1bgKgkZCp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

"Apple has blocked your ability to update Fortnite on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices." Epic Games stated, updating players on their "Free Fortnite" movement.

"As a result, Chapter 2 - Season 4 (v14.00) will not release on Apple devices on August 27," they added, confirming the Marvel-themed Season would not be available on iOS devices.

The War to save Reality begins tomorrow!



Part 5 in Fortnite now!#FortniteSeason4 8.27.2020 https://t.co/TMEHevmBsq pic.twitter.com/Vnn2d2ErY1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 26, 2020

Fortnite is already introducing teasers for the next season in-game with Marvel comic books revealing characters such as Wolverine, Thor, Groot, and many more potentially coming in Season 4.

For PC, console, and Android users, however, Fortnite's Season 4 is still expected to be released on Thursday, August 27.