Fortnite Season 4 superheroes abilities: How to get Mythic Items

Marvel characters have crash-landed into the Fortnite Battle Royale world for Season 4, bringing with them a few Mythic Items that grant players superpower abilities. Here, we look at how to use them and what each of them offer.

On August 27, Epic Games rolled out one of their most ambitious patches we've seen since Chapter 2 began. You only have to watch the trailer to see that, with the X-Men squad coming in alongside Thor.

Advertisement

With that jam-packed update, which delivered a load of vaulted and unvaulted weapons to shake up the meta, it has also brought new superhero abilities.

Each of these are tied to a different Marvel hero or villain, and as of the time of writing these include: Groot’s Bramble Shield, Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb, Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, and Silver Surfer’s Board. So, let's take a look at what to do with them and how to get them.

Advertisement

Groot's Bramble Shield

Groot's Bramble Shield is an interesting one, because it's basically a Season 4 version of the Baller. The Baller was vaulted back in Season 10, Chapter 1, and hasn't made a return since.

Well, there's something very similar to it in-game as of Season 4, Chapter 2. The new update has released this new ability, which when found and activated places players inside a slower version of the Baller, which is brown in color. It heals as you ride with it and doesn't last forever, with Epic slapping a 25-second cooldown on this superhero ability.

To get one, you're going to have to shoot down some drones that fly overhead near Avenger jets in-game. They fall into the game at random, though, so we don't yet know how to guarantee one in a single match. You will know when one is nearby, though, as it is a big shiny coin to pick up.

Advertisement

How to get Groot's Bramble Shield in Fortnite

Jump into a game of Fortnite Battle Royale. Leap out of the Battle Bus and head for one of the Avenger ships. Shoot down drones until you find the Groot Mythic Item. Pick up the coin, activate the ability and you're away!

Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb & Arcane Gauntlets

Doctor Doom is the greediest of the new superheroes, as he has two items to hold.

This brings a bit of mystery to the table though as you won't know which one you're getting when you have knocked him down. Somebody might scoop the one you wanted, so be fast. The first ability, the Mystical Bomb, is an interesting one because it sets areas on fire. By doing so, it deals 60 damage per hit.

Read More: How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 1 challenges

On the other hand, Arcana Gauntlets can shoot you high into the sky, making it a perfect ability for escaping tight situations or gunfights you perhaps did not want to take.

Advertisement

Doctor Doom can be found at Pleasant Park and usually spawns near the football field. All you have to do is take him down to grab one of these items he's protecting, but that might be easier said than done.

How to get Doctor Doom's Mystical Bomb & Arcane Gauntlets in Fortnite

Jump into a game of Fortnite Battle Royale. Head over to the Pleasant Park location. Pick up a weapon and visit the football pitch, where Doctor Doom spawns. Take him out and grab one of the Mythic items he protects. Activate the superhero ability you find.

Silver Surfer's Board

Last, but certainly not least, is the Silver Surfer's board.

This superhero ability will set you apart from the pack but is particularly difficult to find, as it's so rare. Land at one of the Avenger's jets to find this one, just like we said for the Groot item, and start firing down the drones. Inside one of them will be the Mythic Item you need to use the board.

Once found and activated, it works just like a Launch Pad.

How to get Silver Surfer's board in Fortnite

Jump into a game of Fortnite Battle Royale. Exit the Battle Bus near one of the Avengers ships. Pick up a weapon and fire down drones overhead. Once a coin drops out, pick up the Silver Surfer board item. Activate it periodically to boost into the sky.

So, there you have it! That's how each of the new superhero abilities work in Fortnite Season 4. Now you know where to find Groot's shield, Doctor Doom's two items, as well as how to boost yourself into the sky like a Silver Surfer.