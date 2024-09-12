Free Fortnite emote has secret detail players are only just spotting years later

One Fortnite emote that everyone can get for free has a hidden detail that only some of the most dedicated players are familiar with.

If there’s one emote in Fortnite that’s often used to bait people or simply annoy them while showing off, it’s the Crowning Achievement emote. First introduced in 2021, this is a free emote that allows players to show off how many Victory Royales they’ve bagged in the season.

Upon using it, you’ll see your character holding a small pillow with a crown on top of it, displaying the number of your wins. Well, if you’re a casual player who has never reached double digits, then you’re missing out on one particular detail.

One Fortnite fan has shared their discovery in a Reddit thread, pointing out that the crown emote actually shows different details when you pass the 10th and 20th win milestones. “I just realized the crown emote changes and gains another head after 10 and 20 crown wins,” they explained.

Now, unless you can secure some of the best weapons and items and survive the last circle against someone likely using a broken combo, getting a Victory Royale is no easy feat. Hence why, this revelation surprised many players in the comments.

One player said, “No wonder I never knew this. I never break double digits.” A different user admitted that, given their max crown wins of six, this is something new to them.

Meanwhile, another player commented: “Huh. Never noticed this, actually. Neat.”

“Pretty cool find! I’m curious if that’s the only change, or if it has a cap at, say, 30?” asked one user. After a little bit of more digging, I discovered that the unique detail only stops at 20.

Anything more than that will just show the crown with three Llama heads. Overall, this is a pretty unique find that surely only the most dedicated Fortnite players are familiar with and can see directly in-game.

