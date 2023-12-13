Fortnite players shocked at The Weeknd being “sweaty” at the game

In a shocking turn of events, The Weeknd plays Fortnite, and fans have discovered he’s actually good at the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 is the latest season to hit the battle royale, ushering in a new era of weapons, movement, and secrets to uncover. Alongside the updates to the battle royale portion, there are three new modes to partake in — Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival — each paying homage to some of gaming’s most influential titles.

Article continues after ad

When Fortnite Festival arrived, it was headlined by singer and songwriter The Weeknd, with a new batch of skins and music inspired by the artist.

Article continues after ad

Most likely motivated by his Fortnite appearance, the songwriter has been playing the battle royale and sharing clips that have caught fans by surprise.

The Weeknd shares Fortnite clips on social media

Shared to his Instagram Stories, The Weeknd showed off snippets of his Fortnite skills. Various clips showed him demolishing the opposition with clean edits and even a Victory Royale.

Article continues after ad

The problem with Instagram Stories is that after 24 hours, whatever was uploaded goes away unless saved. However, that didn’t stop fans from saving and compiling the clips, such as this one from Twitter/X user Kirawontmiss.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The replies to the compilation loved what they saw. “Bro could win the Fortnite World Cup,” one user replied, while another said: “Bro is cracked wtf.”

Article continues after ad

Some replies reiterated the gravity of the situation, such as “Imagine dying to someone and u see it on The Weeknd’s story.”

Article continues after ad

While shocking, it’s not the first time The Weeknd has given fans an inside look into his gaming life. Throughout the years, he’s shown he plays Warzone, Ghost of Tsushima, and much more.

Now that his Fortnite skills are on display, be careful. You may run into The Weeknd in Fortnite, and he may share him putting you in a montage on socials.