 Fortnite Surface Hub locations: How to scan a server for Week 13 challenge - Dexerto
How to scan a server at a Surface Hub for Fortnite Week 13 challenge

Published: 24/Feb/2021 17:16

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Surface Hub Server
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

One of Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges requires you to scan a server at a Surface Hub. We’ve put together a location guide so you know exactly what to look for.

Each week, a new set of weekly challenges goes live in Fortnite to help keep the game fresh and ensure that players have enough chances to earn XP and level up their Battle Pass, unlocking skins and cosmetics in the process.

Some of these quests are easy, as they simply require you to deal damage with a specific weapon or visit a named location on the map. However, one Week 13 challenge asks you to scan a server at a Surface Hub.

Chances are, most players won’t know what a Surface Hub is, or how to scan a server – but you’ve probably already stumbled upon one of them by accident at some point during Season 5 without even realizing it.

What are Surface Hubs in Fortnite?

Fortnite Surface Hub
Epic Games
The inside of a Surface Hub in Fortnite Season 5.

As we mentioned before, if you’re an avid explorer of The Island, you might have come across a Surface Hub already. They’re the mysterious underground bunkers that have something to do with the Imagined Order.

There are three Surface Hubs in total that can be found on the map: One is under the ruins at Stealthy Stronghold, a second is under Colossal Colosseum, and a third can be found just outside Hunter’s Haven.

They’re pretty well hidden, but if you know where to look this quest shouldn’t be too difficult.

Fortnite server at a Surface Hub location

We’re going to focus on Colossal Colosseum for this guide as it’s the nearest location to the center of the map, where you’ll be able to complete a few more Fortnite Week 13 challenges while you’re at it.

You’ll want to enter the Colossal Colosseum from the southern entrance, break through the big gate ahead of you with your pickaxe, then jump off the balcony onto the sandy area at the center of the POI.

Once here, there should be a door on your left that takes you back into the ground floor of the outer building. Break through this, and then break through the door directly ahead of that one, too.

Fortnite Colossal Colosseum Surface Hub
Epic Games
Break through this door to get to the Surface Hub in Fortnite.

You should now be faced with a set of stairs descending several floors into the ground. Follow them all the way down and you’ll emerge in the underground bunker, which is officially known as a Surface Hub.

There’s a set of short stairs opposite the sofas down here – climb them and open the door at the top. Inside this room, you’ll find the server, which you can interact with to complete the Fortnite weekly challenge.

Fortnite Colossal Colosseum Server
Epic Games
These are the servers you need to scan in Fortnite.

A bonus of completing this quest is that these Surface Hubs usually have some great loot in them, so it’s a good way to kick off a match.

Given the focus on the Zero Point and the Imagined Order in this week’s set of challenges, we wouldn’t be surprised if Epic Games are teasing a big live event for when Season 5 ends on March 15, 2021.

If you’re looking for more XP to max out your Battle Pass and unlock all the enlightened skins before Season 6 kicks off, check out our complete Fortnite Week 13 challenges guide.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 challenges: How to complete all quests

Published: 24/Feb/2021 15:58

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 13 Challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges have arrived, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete each and every quest in no time at all.

We’re now only a few weeks away from the end of Season 5, which is expected to close on March 15, 2021. Things are getting a bit dry, but Epic Games are continuing to pump out weekly challenges to give players something new to focus on.

This week, there’s a mix of weapon damage quests and location-based quests. There are also a few tasks based around the Zero Point, as players will need to destroy some Crystal Trees and enter the Zero Point.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of Week 13 challenges that go live on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are a total of seven Epic quests to work through, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
You’ll need to enter the Zero Point to complete Fortnite’s Week 13 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Quests

  • Scan a server at a Surface Hub (1)
  • Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (3)
  • Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (300)
  • Pistol Damage (300)
  • Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (1)
  • Enter the Zero Point (1)
  • Destroy Crystal Trees (5)

The most interesting quest this week is the first one. We don’t know what a Surface Hub is, but they seem to be hidden in the underground bunkers. We’ll update this with a proper guide once the challenges go live, so check back then.

Throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven should be easy. Collect fruit from any POI, make your way to Hunter’s Haven, then throw it on the ground. You can also deal damage to opponents here to complete the next challenge, and if you do it with a Pistol, you’ll tick off another in the process.

To bathe in the Purple Pool, you’ll need to visit Steamy Stacks at the northeast of the Season 5 map. You can find the pool inside the main building on the ground floor. Jump into it, and the challenge should be completed.

Entering the Zero Point requires you to jump out the Battle Bus over the center of the map and glide into it. Doing so won’t harm you, it will actually increase your shield. From here, destroying Crystal Trees is as simple as attacking the crystals that stick out of the sand with your pickaxe.

Steamy Stacks Fortnite
Epic Games
Steamy Stacks gets its own challenge this week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Legendary Quest

  • Build Structures (60/120/180/240/300)

This week’s Legendary quest should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s challenge, which required players to deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing.

You won’t even need to engage in combat this week, as you’ll simply need to build a total of 300 structures. As this is something most players do at least a few times during a match, you should complete it during everyday play.

However, if you want to speed things along, we recommend you land at a quiet POI and farm for materials. Once you’ve maxed your inventory out, build away and you’ll tick each tier of this Legendary quest off in no time at all.

Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, March 4, 2021, to complete all of these quests and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 14 kicks off and they disappear.