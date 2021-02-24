Fortnite Alien vs Predator crossover is really happening as new details leak - Dexerto

A newly-leaked Fortnite hunter portal has all-but confirmed that the next major crossover in Season 5 will be the iconic Xenomorph from Alien.

The theme of Fortnite Season 5 is supposed to be ‘bounty hunters’, but at this point, we’d be more inclined to call it the season of crossovers. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen Street Fighter, TRON, and The Flash get skins in the game.

After legendary 80s movie villain Predator made an appearance in Stealthy Stronghold, many players were left wondering if Alien would be coming next, especially as the two characters faced off in the Alien vs. Predator movies.

While the most recent leaks pointed towards a bizarre Family Guy crossover, it turns out we are indeed getting an Alien skin, as a new hunter portal shared by Fortnite leakers has pretty much confirmed it.

Alien’s Xenomorph is coming to Fortnite

Prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared the contents of the new portal on Twitter. It features an eery spaceship hallway that resembles the critically-acclaimed 2014 survival-horror video game Alien: Isolation.

That’s not all, as the portal also comes with some terrifying sounds. If you listen closely, you’ll hear the haunting call of a creature that should sound very familiar to fans of the long-running Alien franchise.

New Portal Image + Sounds pic.twitter.com/fXb2RZdnNr — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 24, 2021

While we don’t have confirmation of which character from the Alien franchise will be coming to Fortnite right now, it seems pretty obvious it will be the Xenomorph, for a few solid reasons.

Firstly, it’s been confirmed by leakers that this will be a male skin, which rules out Sigourney Weaver’s character Ripley. Secondly, an animation for an ‘extra large’ skin was recently leaked, which would certainly make sense considering how big Xenomorph is.

Finally, a bounty hunter hint sheet sent out to major Fortnite players like Ali-A has ‘space bananas’ as one of the only remaining clues that haven’t been released. The Xenomorph’s head is often compared to a banana, and it comes from outer space.

Looks like the next hunter is Xenomorph from Alien! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 24, 2021

Horror fans will no doubt eat this latest crossover up, as it will allow them to recreate the epic face-offs they witnessed in the Alien vs Predator movies – but with added rocket launchers, llamas, and chug splash.

With Season 5 expected to end on March 15, 2021, it’s likely that this will be one of the last major crossover skins before Season 6 begins, especially as we don’t really have any clues towards other ‘hunters’ coming to the game.

As for that leaked Family Guy crossover? We’ll have to wait and see if it really happens.