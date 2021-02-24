 Fortnite Alien vs Predator crossover is really happening as new details leak - Dexerto
Fortnite Alien vs Predator crossover is really happening as new details leak

Published: 24/Feb/2021 12:45

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Alien Xenomorph
Epic Games / 20th Century Fox

A newly-leaked Fortnite hunter portal has all-but confirmed that the next major crossover in Season 5 will be the iconic Xenomorph from Alien.

The theme of Fortnite Season 5 is supposed to be ‘bounty hunters’, but at this point, we’d be more inclined to call it the season of crossovers. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen Street Fighter, TRON, and The Flash get skins in the game.

After legendary 80s movie villain Predator made an appearance in Stealthy Stronghold, many players were left wondering if Alien would be coming next, especially as the two characters faced off in the Alien vs. Predator movies.

While the most recent leaks pointed towards a bizarre Family Guy crossover, it turns out we are indeed getting an Alien skin, as a new hunter portal shared by Fortnite leakers has pretty much confirmed it.

Alien Isolation
Creative Assembly / Sega
The Xenomorph from Alien is coming to Fortnite.

Alien’s Xenomorph is coming to Fortnite

Prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared the contents of the new portal on Twitter. It features an eery spaceship hallway that resembles the critically-acclaimed 2014 survival-horror video game Alien: Isolation.

That’s not all, as the portal also comes with some terrifying sounds. If you listen closely, you’ll hear the haunting call of a creature that should sound very familiar to fans of the long-running Alien franchise.

While we don’t have confirmation of which character from the Alien franchise will be coming to Fortnite right now, it seems pretty obvious it will be the Xenomorph, for a few solid reasons.

Firstly, it’s been confirmed by leakers that this will be a male skin, which rules out Sigourney Weaver’s character Ripley. Secondly, an animation for an ‘extra large’ skin was recently leaked, which would certainly make sense considering how big Xenomorph is.

Finally, a bounty hunter hint sheet sent out to major Fortnite players like Ali-A has ‘space bananas’ as one of the only remaining clues that haven’t been released. The Xenomorph’s head is often compared to a banana, and it comes from outer space.

Horror fans will no doubt eat this latest crossover up, as it will allow them to recreate the epic face-offs they witnessed in the Alien vs Predator movies – but with added rocket launchers, llamas, and chug splash.

With Season 5 expected to end on March 15, 2021, it’s likely that this will be one of the last major crossover skins before Season 6 begins, especially as we don’t really have any clues towards other ‘hunters’ coming to the game.

As for that leaked Family Guy crossover? We’ll have to wait and see if it really happens.

New Fortnite leak hints at NPC drivers & boss vehicles in Season 6

Published: 23/Feb/2021 21:05

by Tanner Pierce
Fortnite vehicles
Epic Games

Massively popular battle royale game Fortnite might be getting some new features for its vehicles in the near future, including the possibility of NPC drivers or boss vehicles – if a recent code uncovered by a dataminer/leaker on Twitter is to be believed.

If you’ve been hoping for more from the vehicles in Fortnite, then there may be some good news for you on the horizon.

A leaker/dataminer named ‘Mang0e’ over on Twitter has discovered some unreleased “AI spawner capabilities for vehicles” in the Fortnite’s code that were added in during the game’s 15.40 update on February 16, 2021.

While they don’t have an exact answer for what it could be, they do speculate that it could mean that NPC drivers could be coming to the game. If this is the case, this would help players get around the map while also giving them a way to fight back, without having to rely on another player driving the car.

This theory has also grabbed the eye of another Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, who claims he had the same exact thought when he first saw the code for himself.

Magn0e also speculates that this code could mean that boss vehicles might be coming to the game, which would then attack players.

Of course, both thoughts are pure speculation at this point, and the only thing we know for a certainty right now is that there’s code referencing AIs and vehicles in the game’s code. The code/idea may end up getting completely scrapped and never released.

That being said, this particular situation is interesting because, according leaker HYPEX, Epic is currently testing attachments/mods for vehicles in the game, which may be connected to this code in some way (although that may be reaching a bit).

Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see if anything comes out of this in the future, and with Season 6 right around the corner, it hopefully won’t be too much longer.