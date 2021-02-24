Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 challenges: How to complete all quests - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges have arrived, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete each and every quest in no time at all.

We’re now only a few weeks away from the end of Season 5, which is expected to close on March 15, 2021. Things are getting a bit dry, but Epic Games are continuing to pump out weekly challenges to give players something new to focus on.

This week, there’s a mix of weapon damage quests and location-based quests. There are also a few tasks based around the Zero Point, as players will need to destroy some Crystal Trees and enter the Zero Point.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of Week 13 challenges that go live on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are a total of seven Epic quests to work through, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Quests

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (300)

Pistol Damage (300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (1)

Enter the Zero Point (1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (5)

The most interesting quest this week is the first one. We don’t know what a Surface Hub is, but they seem to be hidden in the underground bunkers. We’ll update this with a proper guide once the challenges go live, so check back then.

Throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven should be easy. Collect fruit from any POI, make your way to Hunter’s Haven, then throw it on the ground. You can also deal damage to opponents here to complete the next challenge, and if you do it with a Pistol, you’ll tick off another in the process.

To bathe in the Purple Pool, you’ll need to visit Steamy Stacks at the northeast of the Season 5 map. You can find the pool inside the main building on the ground floor. Jump into it, and the challenge should be completed.

Entering the Zero Point requires you to jump out the Battle Bus over the center of the map and glide into it. Doing so won’t harm you, it will actually increase your shield. From here, destroying Crystal Trees is as simple as attacking the crystals that stick out of the sand with your pickaxe.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Legendary Quest

Build Structures (60/120/180/240/300)

This week’s Legendary quest should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s challenge, which required players to deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing.

You won’t even need to engage in combat this week, as you’ll simply need to build a total of 300 structures. As this is something most players do at least a few times during a match, you should complete it during everyday play.

However, if you want to speed things along, we recommend you land at a quiet POI and farm for materials. Once you’ve maxed your inventory out, build away and you’ll tick each tier of this Legendary quest off in no time at all.

Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, March 4, 2021, to complete all of these quests and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 14 kicks off and they disappear.