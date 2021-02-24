 Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 challenges: How to complete all quests - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 challenges: How to complete all quests

Published: 24/Feb/2021 15:58

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 13 Challenges
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges have arrived, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete each and every quest in no time at all.

We’re now only a few weeks away from the end of Season 5, which is expected to close on March 15, 2021. Things are getting a bit dry, but Epic Games are continuing to pump out weekly challenges to give players something new to focus on.

This week, there’s a mix of weapon damage quests and location-based quests. There are also a few tasks based around the Zero Point, as players will need to destroy some Crystal Trees and enter the Zero Point.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of Week 13 challenges that go live on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are a total of seven Epic quests to work through, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
You’ll need to enter the Zero Point to complete Fortnite’s Week 13 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Quests

  • Scan a server at a Surface Hub (1)
  • Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (3)
  • Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (300)
  • Pistol Damage (300)
  • Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (1)
  • Enter the Zero Point (1)
  • Destroy Crystal Trees (5)

The most interesting quest this week is the first one. We don’t know what a Surface Hub is, but they seem to be hidden in the underground bunkers. We’ll update this with a proper guide once the challenges go live, so check back then.

Throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven should be easy. Collect fruit from any POI, make your way to Hunter’s Haven, then throw it on the ground. You can also deal damage to opponents here to complete the next challenge, and if you do it with a Pistol, you’ll tick off another in the process.

To bathe in the Purple Pool, you’ll need to visit Steamy Stacks at the northeast of the Season 5 map. You can find the pool inside the main building on the ground floor. Jump into it, and the challenge should be completed.

Entering the Zero Point requires you to jump out the Battle Bus over the center of the map and glide into it. Doing so won’t harm you, it will actually increase your shield. From here, destroying Crystal Trees is as simple as attacking the crystals that stick out of the sand with your pickaxe.

Steamy Stacks Fortnite
Epic Games
Steamy Stacks gets its own challenge this week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Legendary Quest

  • Build Structures (60/120/180/240/300)

This week’s Legendary quest should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s challenge, which required players to deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing.

You won’t even need to engage in combat this week, as you’ll simply need to build a total of 300 structures. As this is something most players do at least a few times during a match, you should complete it during everyday play.

However, if you want to speed things along, we recommend you land at a quiet POI and farm for materials. Once you’ve maxed your inventory out, build away and you’ll tick each tier of this Legendary quest off in no time at all.

Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, March 4, 2021, to complete all of these quests and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 14 kicks off and they disappear.

Fortnite

Fortnite Alien vs Predator crossover is really happening as new details leak

Published: 24/Feb/2021 12:45 Updated: 24/Feb/2021 12:48

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Alien Xenomorph
Epic Games / 20th Century Fox

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

A newly-leaked Fortnite hunter portal has all-but-confirmed that the next major crossover in Season 5 will be the iconic Xenomorph from Alien.

The theme of Fortnite Season 5 is supposed to be ‘bounty hunters’ but at this point we’d be more inclined to call it the season of crossovers. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen Street Fighter, TRON, and The Flash get skins in the game.

After legendary 80s movie villain Predator made an appearance in Stealthy Stronghold, many players were left wondering if Alien would be coming next, especially as the two characters faced off in the Alien vs. Predator movies.

While the most recent leaks pointed towards a bizarre Family Guy crossover, it turns out we are indeed getting an Alien skin, as a new hunter portal shared by Fortnite leakers has pretty much confirmed it.

Alien Isolation
Creative Assembly / Sega
The Xenomorph from Alien is coming to Fortnite.

Alien’s Xenomorph is coming to Fortnite

Prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared the contents of the new portal on Twitter. It features an eery spaceship hallway that resembles the critically-acclaimed 2014 survival-horror video game Alien: Isolation.

That’s not all, as the portal also comes with some terrifying sounds. If you listen closely, you’ll hear the haunting call of a creature that should sound very familiar to fans of the long-running Alien franchise.

While we don’t have confirmation of which character from the Alien franchise will be coming to Fortnite right now, it seems pretty obvious it will be the Xenomorph, for a few solid reasons.

Firstly, it’s been confirmed by leakers that this will be a male skin, which rules out Sigourney Weaver’s character Ripley. Secondly, an animation for an ‘extra large’ skin was recently leaked, which would certainly make sense considering how big the Xenomorph is.

Finally, a bounty hunter hint sheet sent out to major Fortnite players like Ali-A has ‘space bananas’ as one of the only remaining clues that haven’t been released. The Xenomorph’s head is often compared to a banana, and it comes from outer space.

Horror fans will no doubt eat this latest crossover up, as it will allow them to recreate the epic face-offs they witnessed in the Alien vs Predator movies – but with added rocket launchers, llamas, and chug splash.

With Season 5 expected to end on March 15, 2021, it’s likely that this will be one of the last major crossover skins before Season 6 begins, especially as we don’t really have any clues towards other ‘hunters’ coming to the game.

As for that leaked Family Guy crossover? We’ll have to wait and see if it really happens.