NICKMERCS & Swagg explain why they're not playing Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamers NICKMERCS and Swagg have explained why they just can’t bring themselves to play or stream the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta over Warzone.

With the immense popularity of Warzone, Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 has become one of the most successful titles in the franchise’s history.

It’s still a divisive game though, thanks to mechanics like weapon mounting and doors, so its multiplayer accompaniment has polarized the gargantuan fanbase.

As such, the launches of Treyarch and Raven Software’s Black Ops Cold War beta weekends have merited a ton of community hype. But, in what seems to be the norm for Call of Duty titles, the game’s players are once again divided over the upcoming iteration as well.

While a variety of Call of Duty League professionals and competitive fans have upheld the beta’s superiority, BOCW hasn’t quite made the same impression on streamers. On the negative side of the spectrum, NICKMERCS and Swagg both expressed how mediocre they find the new title and why they can’t be bothered to stream, let alone play it.

In a duos stream, the two legendary Warzone streamers broke down Black Ops Cold War and why they refuse to partake in its testing phase. After Nick asks Swagg if he’s playing it, the latter’s response is concise: “First of all, it’s just simply chalked.”

When Swagg tries to continue on to give the political, compromising answer about how they, as streamers, consider the game from their point of view, NICKMERCS cuts him off to lay down his perspective: “F**k a POV, that game is below-average and you know it. That’s the bottom line. If it wasn’t below-average, you and me would be on it right now.”

Other Warzone streamers, like Aydan, have detailed why they think BOCW is mediocre and how it can be improved. But NICKMERCS and Swagg’s consensus doesn’t even allow room for that, they simply think the game is not worth playing at this point in time.



Nick gave a direct comparison between BOCW and earlier Treyarch titles, and the fall in quality between them. “I remember when the Black Ops III beta came out … I couldn’t get off that f**king thing, man,” he said.

NICKMERCS and Swagg aren’t the only ones not feeling it either. Other streamers like Cloakzy continue to play Warzone instead of the beta, which the two streamers pointed out.

There’s room for Treyarch to make improvements to Black Ops Cold War. After all, it’s only in beta. However, NICKMERCS said he’s not going to hold back from criticizing something he doesn’t enjoy.

“I keep it real … If I don’t like something, I’m not gonna like it. That’s it. A lot of motherf**kers be acting in this scene, they just act. Bunch of little f**king actors. I’m not acting.”