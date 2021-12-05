NICKMERCS & Aydan tease Fortnite reunion in Chapter 3 as Tilted Towers returns

Formerly formidable Fortnite duo Aydan and NICKMERCS have teased a return to Epic’s building battle royale in Chapter 3 – after Season 8’s The End event revealed a frozen Tilted Towers that will slowly thaw across the season.

There’s a certain level of nostalgia to the thought of Aydan and NICKMERCS playing Fortnite, with both men moving away from Epic’s battle royale across Chapter Two.

They both went on to play and compete in Call of Duty: Warzone and NICKMERCS has now invested considerable time into Respawn’s Apex Legends.

He actually explained that he wasn’t particularly excited for Fortnite’s third chapter and The End event, but he probably wasn’t expecting the return (albeit in frozen form) of one of Fortnite’s infamous and most-loved POIs.

No one was sure exactly what to expect from The End event, but it signaled the return of Tilted Towers, the chaotic city POI that represented some of Fortnite Chapter One’s hottest drops.

It has returned frozen, and is expected to thaw slowly across Chapter 3’s first season and become playable later in the chapter.

While he was not that excited for the event and what followed, it appears that Tilted Towers’ return won NICKMERCS over, who went on to propose a reunion with Aydan.

Responding, Aydan simply said “Let me know brother,” indicating he’d be more than willing to play with his controller duo.

Both men moved away from the game at the end of its first chapter and into its second. Reasons varied, but unpopular changes like the B.R.U.T.E Mech suits and the addition of bots into every lobby pushed many creators to other titles.

Alongside Tilted, Dwayne Johnson was unveiled as The Foundation, signaling the start of another narrative chapter in Fortnite. It remains to be seen whether creators return in Chapter 3, but its size and scope is exactly what we’ve come to expect from Epic.