New Fortnite Season 3 cars release date delayed

Despite appearing in the launch trailer for Fortnite Season 3, a number of new vehicles are still yet to pop up in-game and a new delay has now set them back even further.

Leaks early into the season assured that an assortment of new vehicles would be arriving on July 21. Fortnite’s v13.30 patch has since come and gone and while plenty of information has leaked, new cars are yet to appear on the map.

We know that there will be at least six new additions ranging from small cars to trucks. They’ll even come boasting all-new fuel mechanics to keep things balanced. New statistics also slipped through the cracks in the latest update too, highlighting just how powerful these cars will be.

All of this information seemingly pointed towards an imminent release, but vehicles won’t be making their way to the battle royale just yet, Epic has revealed.

"Our lawyers are currently sweating the policy details and fixing typos like 'otter coverage' instead of auto coverage. Due to this, many vehicles got taken for inspection," Epic Games shared through the official Fortnite Twitter account on July 23. “Expect a few weeks until we're road-ready.”

Fortnite’s Season 3 reveal showcased a wide array of these vehicles in action. Given that we’re now well underway with the current season, these vehicles were expected to arrive soon. A tongue in cheek tweet revealed we're going to have to hold our breath a little while longer, however.

While there’s no telling just how far along the features are, this wording implies that they’re not quite polished enough. Developers at Epic need a little while longer to work out the kinks, but could these new vehicles be held until Season 4?

The current season is expected to wrap up on August 27, rolling straight into the next major content drop. This also means that the Summer Splash event will come to an end as well. With a few extra weeks needed to ensure that the vehicles work as intended, that leaves little room to fit them in with Season 3.

A potential solution could be to extend the current season entirely. Due to the ongoing global crisis, Epic made the difficult decision to delay its most recent in-game event. Therefore, Season 4 plans could be put on hold just as well. Giving vehicles the proper time to bask in the spotlight as they round out Season 3.

There’s no telling exactly when you’ll be able to get behind the wheel of a sports car in Fortnite. However, a few weeks implies mid to late August, so keep your eyes peeled for future announcements.

While you’re waiting, make sure you get up to speed on just how the new Fortnite vehicles will function once they actually arrive.