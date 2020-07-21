Fortnite 13.30 Update: early patch notes, downtime details & more

Fortnite developers Epic Games have confirmed Chapter 2 Season 3’s 13.30 patch is now on its way, and we’ve got all the early news and patch notes for battle royale fans to pour through ahead of the July 21 content drop.

Surfs up! That’s been the theme of Fortnite’s third season so far. DC superhero Aquaman has rolled into town, as has his arch-rival Black Manta. The flooded map has brought rising tides, as well as new perils like Sharks ⁠— an addition it turns out not everyone is a fan of — whirlpools, and more.

Epic hasn’t hit the brakes yet though; new leaks suggest Aquaman’s home city Atlantis could pop up as a new POI this patch and the Heavy AR could come back too. Here’s everything we know about Fortnite's v13.20 patch so far.

When is Fortnite v13.30 patch coming?

Epic announced that the next update will be rolled out on Tuesday, July 21 at 4 AM ET (8AM UTC, 9AM BST, 6PM AEST).

Expect downtime for the patch. Matchmaking will likely be disabled 20-25 minutes ahead of the update. Epic has teased this could be a hefty patch, so there may be at least an hour of downtime before the servers return.

The Sea-son continues with another wave of Summer Splash LTMs and more.



v13.30 arrives tomorrow, July 21. This time around, downtime will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/HNNdna6rwV — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 21, 2020

Fortnite v13.30 early patch notes

Aquaman Atlantis area could be revealed

With water levels falling in the Fortnite v13.20 update, players could get their first look at the new point of interest arriving in Season 3: Aquaman's Atlantis area, which is currently hidden under the waves in the flooded Chapter 2 map.

The new area, which now has a huge whirlpool forming, is located in the upper corner of the map. It is west of Pleasant Parks and north of Sweaty Sands. Epic hasn’t given away how the new POI will arrive, but it will likely rise up.

There’s also a chance it’s timed perfectly with changing tides in Fortnite 13.30 update. Chapter 3’s map has slowly been revealed as water disappears; Atlantis rising at the same time will mean it’s grand arrival is a spectacle to behold.

Heavy AR returning in Fortnite Season 3

Eagle-eyed Fortnite fans spotted the super-popular Heavy AR in the Black Manta teaser on July 16. That suggests the assault rifle could be making its return in the new Fortnite v13.30 patch, after being benched earlier this season.

The Heavy Assault Rifle was first introduced in patch 6.22, and became one of the premiere first-pick guns in the later stages of Chapter One. It was eventually vaulted after six seasons of dominance, however, in patch v13.0 on June 17.

The early-game AR became known for its heavy damage, meaning if players could get their hands on one right off the bat, they’d often demolish other teams. The weapon also suffered from a moderate level of recoil to balance it.

Samsung Galaxy Scout skin returns

Samsung leaks have confirmed another themed exclusive skin will be coming to Fortnite; the ‘Galaxy Scout’ skin. This mobile-based cosmetic will be available from Fortnite patch v13.30 for anyone participating in the Galaxy Cup.

Unfortunately, it looks like fans will need to already own the original Galaxy skin if they want to grab the new Scout variant. That means players without a Samsung Galaxy won’t be able to unlock this new v13.30 cosmetic.

🌌Galaxy Scout Skin | First Look🌌



Due to a mishap on the Samsung Health application, twitter use @fu noticed that the Fortnite Galaxy Scout promotion was already on the app earlier than expected.



Due to this, we now have a nice image that shows us what this skin will look like pic.twitter.com/a1WBkghGNR — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 17, 2020

Fortnite 13.30 Update bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including whirlpools, and more Slow Glider issues.

Here is the full list of bug changes potentially set for Fortnite 13.30 Update:

General

Inability to edit floors and roofs at certain angles.

‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Mouse cursor appearing on PC when playing with controller.

Battle Royale

Party Assist Update

Whirlpools temporarily disabled.

Placing a map maker cancels movement.

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

XP gain from Foraged Items temporarily disabled.

“Land at Frenzy Farm/The Yacht and finish Top 25” not counting in Duos/Squads.

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match. Incorrect leveling-up.

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug unable to be picked up while recharging if dropped by another player.

Supply Drops at The Authority not opening when searched.

Floating Rings not visible on platforms on lower settings.

Black rectangles appearing behind player when turning around in the Storm.

Gliding not working properly in The Authority.

Creative Mode

Consumable items don’t stay in Item Spawn Pads in Creative on mobile.

So, there you have it! That's our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v13.30 Update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we'll be the first to let you know.