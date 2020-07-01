Fortnite Summer Splash 2020 event revealed: LTMs, Cosmetics, and more

The Fortnite Summer Splash 2020 event has been announced and Epic revealed what people can expect from the seasonal festivities including the return of fan-favorite limited timed modes (LTMs), new outfits, and more.

The sunny celebration on the Fortnite battlegrounds comes a few weeks after the developers drowned the island in the aftermath of the major blockbuster tie-in starring Aquaman.

Conveniently, that means the state of the battle royale is perfect for Epic to host a Summer Splash event that should have all the regular fixings for the hottest season of the year.

Classic and revamped LTMs

There’s going to be a host of classic game modes coming back to Fortnite. We have LTMs like Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers that dates back to January 2018), Close Encounters, Catch!, and Unvaulted.

These are just a few of the limited time playlists that Fortnite is bringing back from now until the end of Season 3. Some of these modes have been slightly updated to include new features that have been added to the game since their debut.

Epic also teased that completely new LTMs will be coming in future updates as the summer progresses and gave a taste of what they have in store for their fans.

“Brand new LTMs will kick off in a future update and include new takes on Operation: Knockout, a reel ‘em in royale, and a game of elimination-powered upgrades,” Epic said in their post.

Summer Vibe outfits

The devs are really going to dial in with the sights and sounds of a classic Summer break with outfits and cosmetics that lend itself to a hot afternoon on the coast.

Read more: Fortnite leaks suggest Captain America coming as surprise Season 3 skin

“Summer Splash will also feature new Outfits and other Item Shop items inspired by all things summer: sand, sea, sports, and — of course — good food.”

This includes the Par Patroller skin, the Cozy and Comfy Chomps outfit, and the return of Summer Drift as well as Beach Bomber.

Epic have entire catalogue of events to get Fortnite players through the long months as they launch their extensive Summer Splash 2020.