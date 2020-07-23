How to complete Fortnite Season 3 Week 6 challenges

It’s been six weeks since Fortnite Season 3 started. Seems like a while ago, doesn’t it? Well, there’s still plenty of grinding on the horizon if you want to max out your battle pass, and this week’s missions are some of the easiest ones yet.

Every week, Epic releases new Fortnite missions to players to help them complete the Season 3 battle pass. From venturing to new areas of the map, to using new mechanics introduced after the major update, the types of missions vary from week to week.

In Week 6 though, there’s been some major changes. Some popular missions have been left out, being replaced by more simpler tasks. This is good for the grind, but could make things a bit dull overall.

Fortnite Season 3 Week 6 challenges

Epic has done away with challenges concerning Whirlpools and Floating Rings for Week 6, changing things up. Those two objectives have proven to be problematic, with bugs and glitches galore plaguing players’ progress on those missions in previous weeks.

Here’s the full list of Fortnite missions for Week 6, courtesy of dataminer ‘iFireMonkey':

Deal Damage at Rickety Rig (500)

Eliminations at Pleasant Park (3)

Land at the Authority and finish Top 25 (1)

Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner (1)

Catch a weapon at Stack Shack (1)

Search Chests (10)

Search Chests (100)

Search Ammo Boxes at Salty Springs (7)

Search Chests at Lazy Lake (7)

Each of these missions will net you 35,000 XP ⁠— except for the 100 Chests mission, which is worth a whopping 80,000 XP. If you’ve been struggling in completing your battle pass, this will be a nice surprise.

On top of the missions, there are also new 14 coins on the map. They’re dotted around various locations, so be sure to find them all for an extra 80,000 XP.

Week 6 XP Coin Info:

- 3 Golden Coins

- 4 Green Coins

- 2 Purple Coins

- 5 Blue Coins pic.twitter.com/GcKMe6p4Lq — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 21, 2020

When will the Week 6 challenges expire in Fortnite?

The Fortnite Season 3 Week 6 challenges will be activated on July 23, and you’ll have until next Wednesday, July 29, to complete them.

There will be no opportunities to finish them off down the line, so be sure to fit in a few games this week so you can try and get closer to finishing off your pass.