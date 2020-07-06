Fortnite leak reveals release date for cars in Season 3

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed when cars will be added to the battle royale – and it might just shake up the release days for patches and updates.

With the start of Chapter 2, Season 3, the Fortnite map became awash with water as the all-new Splash Down theme took ahold of the battle royale. Spots like The Fortilla were added while holdover POIs like Pleasant Park were given flood protection.

Though, in one of the new season trailers, Epic Games showed off cars racing around the map. Now, seeing as cars don’t exactly take to water like a duck, they haven’t been released just.

Leakers and data miners have been able to get their hands on the stats and names of said cars, while HYPEX also has their release date.

The reliable Fortnite insider tweeted out that the cars are set to release in July, so the wait for their release won’t last all that much longer.

“The cars are scheduled to be released on the 21st,” HYPEX tweeted, noting that all the other Fortnite leakers had also got their hands on the date and were starting to post it elsewhere.

The 21st, for anyone who hasn’t checked a calendar, falls on a Tuesday. That would certainly be a change to the battle royale given that Epic have been rolling out Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 updates on a Wednesday.

I knew this info but didn't want to post it, but since everyone posted it already (i didn't tell them), the cars are scheduled to be released on the 21st. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 5, 2020

Update days have changed throughout the lifespan of Fortnite, given that we’ve seen them come on Wednesdays and Thursdays in the past.

The change in update day usually signals the extension of a season too. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is penciled in to finish around August 26 and 27. However, leaks have noted that it could go until September 3 given that Epic have an extra set of challenges in the game files.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens moving forward.