When is Fortnite Season 4? Season 3 end date, theme, and more

Fortnite Season 4 is expected to start once the summer comes to a close, but what is in store for the next season? Here is everything we know so far.

After weeks of waiting, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 launched on June 17 – taking the Top Secret theme from Season 2 and changing it to Splash Down. As leaks predicted, the map has been flooded with water and the theme is all about dealing with the water and waves.

Even though the new season is only in its infancy, Fortnite fans are always looking as to what comes next. The simple answer is Season 4, but what will that entail? Here is everything we know so far.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 start?

The end date for Fortnite’s Splash Down themed season is set for Thursday, August 27, according to Hypex. This means that the season should last for 71 days – a significantly shorter amount of time to previous seasons.

Read More: How to master Fortnite Season 3's Charge Shotgun

As a result, Season 4 would get underway by the end of August, though, data miners have already found files that suggest that the kick-off of the following season might have to wait a little while longer.

Season 3 ends on August 27th! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 17, 2020

Will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 be extended?

Reliable leaker iFireMonkey pointed out that, on top of the weekly challenges that are already set for Season 3, there are also additional sets in the game’s files that point to an extension.

This would extend the current season until around September 3, a week after the projected end date. These additional sets of challenges aren’t a new thing – plenty of Fortnite seasons have used Overtime Challenges before. Though, with this being a summer season, there could a 14 Days of Fortnite style event in the offing.

Potential Season 3 Extension:



Shocking, day 2 and here I am mentioning this lmao.



The season is set to end on August 26th, however we have 12 weeks worth of challenges.



Week 12 is on September 3rd, a week after Season 3 is supposed to end. pic.twitter.com/cjDG3tXdlQ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 18, 2020

What will Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4's theme be?

As Season 3 isn’t too old, there haven’t any signs pointing towards the theme for Season 4. These teasers usually come as the season progresses and the storyline unfolds.

Once the new season progresses, the water that has taken over the island should begin to subside – giving way to a pretty regular map again. From there, Epic will have an interesting layout to work with.

Read More: Epic Games confirm Fortnite fixes coming in next Season 3 updates

Spots like Rickety Rig and The Fortilla should, more than likely, be headed for the exit with Season 4 getting underway – while the Pleasant Park homes could be taken off their floating devices.

As Season 3 continues to progress and teasers for Season 4 begin to filter out, we’ll be sure to update this article with all the latest news and updates.

For now though, be sure to enjoy all the changes that Season 3 has brought to the battle royale map, loot pool, and everything else.