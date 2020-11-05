Mysterious Fortnite Lazing Device weapon leaked - Dexerto

Epic Games appear to be readying a new mysterious weapon in the Fortnite world, as a new Lazing Device has been leaked by data miners.

The popular third-person shooter has previously led the way in the battle royale space for new updates, though there’s not been much in the way of meta changing twists and turns for some time.

However, that might be all about to change.

Fortnite’s teasers and constant map changes have been hinting at the Galactus event kicking off soon. Now, it looks like yet another device is going to mix things up again – which players may be wary about, after seeing the impact of the Doomsday Device.

New Fortnite Lazing Device leaked

This time, though, it looks like this device will be an ordinary weapon.

On November 4, dataminer Mang0e revealed their latest discovery – the Lazing Device. While there is very little in the way of clues or evidence relating to what this weapon can do, they suspect it may have something to do with the Galactus event.

“It uses base bolt sniper states, same as the cosmos ones. The name “Lazing” could also be connected to this,” the leaker posted.

New Weapon in the works: "Lazing Device" It's WID is all over the place, but I suspect this *could* be a prototype of the upcoming Cosmos (event and/or Galactus) rifle. It uses Base Bolt Sniper stats, same as the Cosmos ones. The name "Lazing" could also be connected to this. pic.twitter.com/GgVuOcYot8 — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) November 4, 2020

In a follow-up post, the user reiterated that they can’t actually confirm whether or not this is connected to the game’s next big event, but has a “gut feeling” that it might be.

Whether or not it turns out that way remains to be seen, so we shall wait. Another thing members of the community will be waiting for, and even its leakers, will be a first look at the weapon as well.

Chances are, we won’t be firing sniper bullets from a huge pink square any time soon.