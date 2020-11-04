 Tfue, Benjyfishy & more respond to Fortnite removing double movement - Dexerto
Tfue, Benjyfishy & more respond to Fortnite removing double movement

Published: 4/Nov/2020 12:07

by Daniel Cleary
Tfue and Benjyfishy with Fortnite logo
Epic Games / Tfue / NRG Esports

Fortnite streamers and pro players including Benjamin ‘benjyfishy’ Fish, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, and more have hit out at Epic Games, after Double Movement keybinds were completely removed from the battle royale in the v14.50 update.

With Chapter 2, Season 4 approaching its final stages, Epic Games has released a major update, with plenty of new content, on November 3 to keep the game fresh.

Fortnite’s v14.50 update saw the return of Jetpacks, Lachlan’s Icon Series skin, and bug fixes, but one of the biggest changes for competitive players was the removal of the “double movement” keybind mechanic.

Fortnite character running
Epic Games
Fortnite players have hit out at the removal of double movement.

Double movement is a feature used by mouse and keyboard players, where players bind two different keys to the same movement action, to mimic the angles that controller players can direct their character.

However, the feature has been quite controversial due to its use with third-party cheats or “macros,” although Epic Games are yet to confirm that this is why it was removed from the game.

Many pros and streamers have now criticized Epic after the release of the v14.50 update, with some of the biggest Fortnite stars sharing their take on the changes.

Fortnite pros react to double movement changes

Benjyfishy was among the first to speak out on the changes, revealing that the change would set players back, who had put time into practicing with the feature in recent months.

“There is no f***ing way they removed double movement binds,” he responded, “there goes 3 months of practice.”

Fellow Fortnite pro FaZe Dubs was also frustrated with the removal of double movement, claiming that Epic Games was not aware of how much this would impact play at a high level.

“I don’t think epic understands what removing double movement binds does,” he shared, before calling on the devs to revert the changes.

100 Thieves star Arkhram1x added the criticism, suggesting that “double movement” keybinds should be integrated with Fortnite for PC players to use.

“Why not just give everyone double movement?” he asked, suggesting that PC players were already at a disadvantage.

Despite revealing that he had already quit Fortnite, Twitch star Tfue weighed in on the debate and mocked the players affected by the change.

After many PC players voiced their concern with the v14.50 update, Tfue explained that they could “just pick up a controller” as a solution to the double movement changes.

While many are calling for Epic to revert the v14.50 changes and integrate double movement in Fortnite, as of now, the devs have not revealed any intention of doing so.

Fortnite leak reveals new Heavy Mortar weapon for Season 4

Published: 4/Nov/2020 4:25

by Andrew Amos
Rocket Launchers in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite dataminers have uncovered a new Heavy Mortar weapon after the v14.50 patch went live, and it could be coming as soon as the next Season 4 update.

New weapons drop onto Fortnite’s island all of the time. This season especially, players have been treated to an array of new items based on fan-favorite Marvel characters during the crossover.

However, a new rocket launcher-esque weapon looks to be on its way in Fortnite. Better yet ⁠— it could be coming to shake up the game in just a couple of weeks.

Fortnite dataminer HYPEX shared the details with players on November 3, shortly after the recent update dropped. According to HYPEX, Epic are looking at launching the Heavy Mortar soon.

“Epic are working on a weapon called Heavy Mortar. The description is ‘Guns Machinegun,’ make your predictions,” he said.

The dataminer also stated the weapon will use Rocket Ammo, which is shared between all the rocket launchers in Fortnite. However, with the description as a machine gun, it could be a fast-firing one.

It follows on from earlier leaks back in September, in which a “cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun” was in development according to dataminers.

It had a fire rate of 0.65 bullets per second, dealing tons of damage to both players and the environment. While this heavy weapon may not be the Heavy Mortar, the similarities are striking.

Either way, the gun could shake up Fortnite. A rocket launcher machine gun sounds like some rolling thunder you wouldn’t want to go up against.

It’s not locked in entirely for a Season 4 release, but given the details we know about the gun already, it could be dropping in the v14.60 update. Else, players will have to wait until Fortnite Season 5 in under a month’s time.