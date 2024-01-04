LEGO Fortnite player perfectly recreates Red Dead Redemption 2’s Armadillo town

LEGO Fortnite player perfectly recreates Red Dead Redemption 2’s Armadillo townLEGO/Epic Games
A LEGO Fortnite player has recreated a perfect Armadillo town from Red Dead Redemption 2 in the game. Here’s how it looks and how the player community reacted to it.
Epic Games’ latest free-to-play game, LEGO Fortnite, has attracted a massive player community, largely thanks to the devotion of Minecraft and other survival game players. The dynamically created landscape of LEGO Fortnite is divided into three biomes, each with its unique mix of obstacles and useful supplies.
But players in each biome have been inventive with their village builds, some have built Viking strongholds on mountains or even Lord of the Rings towers.
Now a player has stood up to the challenge and has recreated the Armadillo town from Red Dead Redemption 2 in the desert biome, and it looks breathtaking. Since the desert biome is supposedly the most difficult place to survive in the game, here’s how the community reacted to it.
LEGO Fortnite player recreates RDR 2’s Armadillo town in-game
A Reddit user named OkaNitsuki shared their LEGO Fortnite recreation of Armadillo from RDR 2 in the form of a walkthrough video. The video goes on to showcase the player’s village that they created in the desert biome in the survival mode of the game.
The perfect Armadillo creation consists of a Sheriff’s Office, Bank, Saloon, Train Station, campfires, and other Wild West buildings from RDR 2. Even though the player’s character faces tough heat throughout the video, the magnificent village build is nonetheless extraordinary.
Looking at the perfect recreation, the LEGO Fortnite community turned in their comments with one such player saying, “Holy s**t. This is nuts!”. Another chimed in, “Wow great job that’s brilliant.”
While replying to the comments, OkaNitsuki said that they’re working on a castle build and might soon upload it once it’s done. They further expressed their delight about the potential of creative builds you can pull off in LEGO Fortnite.