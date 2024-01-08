LEGO Fortnite player creates perfect replica of Star Wars Death Star

LEGO Fortnite’s creativity continues to reach new heights after one player showed off their incredible Death Star recreation in the game mode.

After Fortnite OG, it seemed nearly impossible that Epic Games could top the milestones set by the throwback season. Enter Chapter 5, Season 1, and along comes three new modes, including LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite’s take on the Minecraft formula broke the records set by Season OG, and for good reason, by giving players the tools to create whatever they want with LEGO’s signature style.

Players have spent countless hours recreating their favorite locales, vehicles, and structures in-game, with some incredible results to show for it. The creation train hasn’t stopped rolling, as one player shared their build of the Death Star from Star Wars.

LEGO Fortnite player shows off Death Star recreation in-game

Reddit user cxt_bro shared their creation from the “galaxy far, far away” to the LEGOfortnite subreddit. The Death Star evilly lurks in their realm’s skies, complete with a secret entrance.

The best part of the creation is that the player can go inside the Death Star, with an image showing the amazingly detailed interiors.

Players’ comments were positive, with plenty of praise in the replies for cxt_bro’s creation. However, the color scheme was a point of contention, with players saying the brown colors made it look like “The Death Bagel” or the “Century Egg.”

Other Star Wars fans jokingly pointed out the lore inaccuracy of Leia rebuilding the Death Star. “Leia, why did you remake that? You do remember it blew up your planet, right?”

This isn’t the first time Star Wars creations made their way into Fortnite, especially from this player. Late last year, they built the Star Destroyer LEGO Fortnite, basing it on the LEGO model.

Stay tuned, as this player’s Star Wars creation may be far from over.