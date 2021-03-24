How to watch Kaskade's Llama-Rama concert in Fortnite - Dexerto

To celebrate the release of the second Llama-Rama in both Fortnite and Rocket League, which crosses over the two games for one big event, fans will be able to catch a special concert with EDM artist Kaskade in the former game’s Party Royale island.

Takes place across two days on March 26 and 27, 2021.

Will feature Kaskade’s new album Reset.

Will occur at the Party Royale island in Fortnite

Will feature special look at Rocket League Season 3

Fornite Llama-Rama Kaskade concert

The only way to officially watch Kaskade’s Llama-Rama concert is to jump into Fortnite’s Party Royale and catch it there. Epic never hosts these concerts online so the stream in-game is the only way to see it officially.

Players will also be able to watch the stream via the picture-in-picture feature in Fortnite, which will place a small picture of the concert on your screen in the middle of your standard match.

Other content creators may host a stream for the concert or upload a VOD version of it after the show is over through the Support-A-Creator program but there have been no confirmed streams as of yet.

Kaskade Llama-Rama concert schedule

March 26, 2021 at 5 PM PDT (8 PM EDT, 12 AM GMT)

March 27, 2021 at 6 AM PDT (9 AM EDT, 1 PM GMT)

March 27, 2021 at 11 AM PDT (2 PM EDT, 6 PM GMT)

Kaskade Llama-Rama concert contents

Don’t worry, there is plenty of Solid Ground to bust out your best dances moves in Party Royale 🕺@Kaskade takes the Main Stage on March 26 at 8 PM ET Get all the Party details: https://t.co/A2nBAm2PHw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 24, 2021

Kaskade will be performing songs from his new EP titled Reset during the course of the concert but he’ll probably play other songs of his as well.

Rocket League fans will also get a look at Season 3 of the game in the form of a new trailer at the end of the concert. Season 3 is set to release sometime in early-April 2021. The exact length of the concert or trailer has not been announced.