How to pull off powerful Fortnite She-Hulk and Ironman "super-jump" - Dexerto

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has done it again ⁠— the Fortnite star has uncovered yet another powerful interactive involving the new Marvel mythics. This time, he’s combined the She-Hulk and Ironman items to pull off a map-traversing “super-jump.”

It seems like a new mythic item is arriving in Fortnite every week during Season 4. The Marvel-themed season has appropriately themed items to go along with it, bringing each hero’s superpowers into the game.

Thor can toss around his Mjolnir, Iron Man can fly around, and well, She-Hulk can smash. Her mythic was added into the game in the latest update for players to muck around with.

She-Hulk’s smash allows her to jump incredible distances before smashing into the ground, knocking enemies up, and dealing damage. It’s very effective for closing down distances on opponents.

Her mythic is also very good at getting across the map quickly. SypherPK has managed to break Fortnite once again using his favorite combination of tools: Marvel mythics, and crash pads.

If you use the She-Hulk and Ironman mythics while jumping off a crash pad, you’re able to fly basically all the way across the Fortnite island. Obviously it’s a little bit silly, but if you need to make a cross-map rotation pronto, there’s no faster way.

“Iron man, plus Hulk smash jump ⁠— you get a really big boost there. Doing it in the water makes you go much further, and once you add a crash pad…it’s really cool,” Sypher said.

Segment begins at 4:54

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide:

Deploy a crash pad in water. Jump in the water, and use the Iron Man Repulsor to jump into the air. Swap to the She-Hulk mythic, and use that to jump off the crash pad. Watch as you fly as far as you want across the map.

Obviously, this is probably a glitch. However, that shouldn’t stop you from abusing it whenever you get the chance ⁠— either for a bit of fun, or for a real advantage.

Epic is likely to patch it out of the game shortly, so you don’t have long to test it out for yourself. If you do manage to nab both mythics though, give it a whirl, and you might find yourself super-jumping across the map too.