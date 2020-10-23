 How to pull off powerful Fortnite She-Hulk and Ironman "super-jump" - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to pull off powerful Fortnite She-Hulk and Ironman “super-jump”

Published: 23/Oct/2020 7:19

by Andrew Amos
She Hulk and Iron Man in Fortnite
Epic Games

Share

SypherPK

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan has done it again ⁠— the Fortnite star has uncovered yet another powerful interactive involving the new Marvel mythics. This time, he’s combined the She-Hulk and Ironman items to pull off a map-traversing “super-jump.”

It seems like a new mythic item is arriving in Fortnite every week during Season 4. The Marvel-themed season has appropriately themed items to go along with it, bringing each hero’s superpowers into the game.

Thor can toss around his Mjolnir, Iron Man can fly around, and well, She-Hulk can smash. Her mythic was added into the game in the latest update for players to muck around with.

She Hulk Jennifer Walters in Fortnite
Epic Games
She-Hulk’s mythic has finally been added to the main game.

She-Hulk’s smash allows her to jump incredible distances before smashing into the ground, knocking enemies up, and dealing damage. It’s very effective for closing down distances on opponents.

Her mythic is also very good at getting across the map quickly. SypherPK has managed to break Fortnite once again using his favorite combination of tools: Marvel mythics, and crash pads.

If you use the She-Hulk and Ironman mythics while jumping off a crash pad, you’re able to fly basically all the way across the Fortnite island. Obviously it’s a little bit silly, but if you need to make a cross-map rotation pronto, there’s no faster way.

“Iron man, plus Hulk smash jump ⁠— you get a really big boost there. Doing it in the water makes you go much further, and once you add a crash pad…it’s really cool,” Sypher said.

Segment begins at 4:54

Here’s a quick step-by-step guide:

  1. Deploy a crash pad in water.
  2. Jump in the water, and use the Iron Man Repulsor to jump into the air.
  3. Swap to the She-Hulk mythic, and use that to jump off the crash pad.
  4. Watch as you fly as far as you want across the map.

Obviously, this is probably a glitch. However, that shouldn’t stop you from abusing it whenever you get the chance ⁠— either for a bit of fun, or for a real advantage.

Epic is likely to patch it out of the game shortly, so you don’t have long to test it out for yourself. If you do manage to nab both mythics though, give it a whirl, and you might find yourself super-jumping across the map too.

Fortnite

Fortnite leak reveals Slurp Bazooka, Christmas Snowman NPCs coming soon

Published: 23/Oct/2020 3:00

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Snowman
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

A handful of new weapons, items, and even upcoming characters have slipped through the cracks in the latest Fortnite update, revealing what’s on the horizon for the 2020 Christmas event and beyond.

As Fortnite’s spooky Halloween takeover gets underway, players have already spotted signs of what’s to come for the eventual Christmas event in 2020. While the Fortnitemares patch was only just deployed on October 21, a ton of information has already been dug up from the game’s files.

The community is currently battling with Midas but another NPC appears to be on the horizon. Perhaps a more friendly one. Meanwhile, new tools of destruction are on the way along with various other items to keep the game fresh.

Epic’s battle royale has shown no signs of slowing down lately. Here’s what we can expect in the near future thanks to the latest series of leaks.

Fortnite Bandage Bazooka
Epic Games
Could a new weapon similar to the Bandage Bazooka be on the way?

First up, the developers are hard at work on a new form of heavy weapon. Rather than blowing up the opposition with regular rocket launchers, there’s a new ‘Slurp Bazooka’ on the way, according to Fortnite leaker ‘HYPEX.’

No other details were discovered, though we can make a few guesses as to how this weapon might work. Instead of knocking enemies back, it could suck them forward, bringing them off their platforms and into your shotgun range. Given that it has ‘slurp’ in the name, perhaps it even ties in as a healing weapon. Allowing you to shoot health-restoring projectiles at your teammates. Only time will tell how this one turns out.

Next is an unreleased item that may never see the light of day. It appears as though Epic has been toying with the idea of a ‘Fire Extinguisher’ item in Fortnite. This might be tied into a unique limited-time mode where putting out fires is the name of the game. Or perhaps it may even be a random item on the map no different to propane tanks.

Last but not least, an entirely new Non-Playable Character (NPC) is on the way. Most likely tied into the 2020 Christmas event, a new Snowman character is coming soon with all new features.

This NPC will come with its own line of quests, have its own conversations, and even drop you loot. Though it can also explode too… for some reason.

Some of these additions may arrive in the very near future while others like the Snowman, likely won’t appear until the Christmas-themed takeover. 

Be on the lookout over the next few weeks. Future updates could let slip more of what to expect in the big end of year celebration.