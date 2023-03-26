How to play OG Fortnite map in Creative 2.0: Best Chapter 1 map codes

Players can once again battle and explore on the OG Fortnite map thanks to Creative 2.0, and here are the best Chapter 1 map codes.

When Creative 2.0 launched on March 22, map makers instantly knew what they wanted to create: the OG Fortnite map. Thus, a race to be the first to create the Fortnite Chapter 1 map was on, and it only took a couple of days for playable versions to appear in Fortnite.

Despite creators not being able to make money off of their OG Fortnite map remakes, creators are still working on perfecting the experience. As such, the maps on this list are currently in their beta, meaning they won’t play as smoothly as the official Battle Royale modes.

That said, here are the best OG Fortnite maps you can play on in Creative 2.0:

Best OG Fortnite Creative 2.0 Maps

Atlas OG Battle Royale

Atlas OG Battle Royale is likely the most popular Chapter 1 Fortnite remake. It currently holds up to 50 players, with 100 coming in the near future. And a dedicated team of developers is hard at work pushing out new updates and fixes.

The map is based on Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 and features a wide variety of weapons and consumables from that era.

The major downsides are that the entire lobbies spawn into the map in a large group, and you aren’t high enough to reach the further portions of the map. As well, the OG Fortnite lobby tracks play the entire time you’re playing, which can be distracting and drown out audio cues.

Map Name : Atlas OG Battle Royale

: Atlas OG Battle Royale Map Code: 2179-7822-3395

Reboot Royale – OG Fortnite

Reboot Royale is another very popular OG Fortnite Creative 2.0 map. It’s another Chapter 1 Season 3 map, but the loot feels more balanced and pulled back to the classic Fortnite pool.

This map also has a dedicated team of devs that are working to improve the quality of the gameplay. It offers an 80-player lobby and has trimmed off some of the newer mechanics from recent Chapters making this feel like a genuine OG Fortnite experience.

The major drawback is that the render distance for buildings and environments seems much shorter than on Atlas. Players render in just fine, but Dusty Depot looks like a pile of mud when viewed from a next-door POI.

Article continues after ad

Map Name: Reboot Royale – OG Fortnite

Reboot Royale – OG Fortnite Map Code: 4464-0648-9492

These are the two best OG Fortnite maps currently available in Creative 2.0. We will make sure to update this list if any other competitors veer their heads. But for the time being, if you’ve wanted to explore the Chapter 1 map since its 2019 disappearance, there are the codes to use.