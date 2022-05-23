How to get PAC-MAN Fortnite skins: release date & price

Bandai Namco has announced an official crossover between Fortnite and PAC-MAN including cosmetics coming to the Item Shop. Here’s everything we know.

Fortnite offers an immense number of skins, pickaxes, gliders, and more that players can use to customize their character. A large number of them are actually licensed characters from other franchises.

Over the years, Fortnite has had numerous crossovers with characters from Star Wars, Rick & Morty, Marvel, and even other video games. While Fortnite crossovers with movies are fairly frequent, a new Gaming Legend is a rare occurrence.

The likes of Master Chief, Kratos, and Lara Croft are just a few of the iconic characters already in Fortnite, and now PAC-MAN is making his debut.

PAC-MAN x Fortnite Release Date

According to a tweet from Bandai Namco US, PAC-MAN cosmetics will be dropping into Fortnite on June 2 and 5 PM CT / 8 PM ET / 11 PM BST.

We don’t currently know what the cosmetics will actually be. A tweet from the official PAC-MAN account states that the yellow Pac-Person is headed to Fortnite.

.@officialpacman cosmetics are dropping into @FortniteGame on 6/2. Get ready to show off your love for #PACMAN! More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/CxdOeF4FwY — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 23, 2022

How to get PAC-MAN x Fortnite cosmetics

According to PAC-MAN himself, players can purchase the celebratory cosmetics from the Item Shop using V-Bucks. The prices haven’t been revealed quite yet, but they’ll likely be similar to other Gaming Legends skins.

The majority of Gaming Legends skins have cost 1,500 V-Bucks, while Fortnite normally releases a bundle of all the character’s cosmetics for a discounted price. But with PAC-MAN’s size and stature, it’s hard to gauge what types of cosmetics will be available.

It's PAC-MAN party time, because I'm headed to @FortniteGame! On June 2, check the Item Shop for new PAC-MAN themed cosmetics! #PACMANBirthday https://t.co/qzQOFbcWgs — PAC-MAN Official (@officialpacman) May 23, 2022

Some fans theorize that Fortnite will release the Street Fighter x Tekken version of PAC-MAN as a skin, while others think it will just be gliders, pickaxes, Back Blings, and wraps.

We will continue to update this article as more information regarding the crossover is released. Until then, check out our Fortnite hub to stay up to date on all the latest news and guides.