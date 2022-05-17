How to get Fortnite Zuri skin: Tattoo contest details, skin release date & time

A new skin known as Zuri is now available in Fortnite’s in-game store, and with it, a new contest courtesy of Epic Games. Here’s everything we know.

The amount of available skins in Fortnite is almost unbelievable, and the count keeps ongoing.

Fortnite’s newest skin comes in the form of an original concept made by Epic Games named Zuri, a character known for her fighting ability “and also her tattoos,” according to Epic game’s official site.

To celebrate the release of the newly created character, Epic has announced a tattoo contest that will allow players to create their ink to get their art featured as one of the styles for a future Zuri variant skin. Here’s everything we know.

Advertisement

When will the Zuri skin come to Fortnite?

Players will be able to purchase the new skin today in Fortnite’s in-game store.

Read More: How to complete all Sideways Showdown Week Quests in Fortnite

Released with a back bling, pickaxe, and a loading screen, fans of the battle-royale-based shooter will be able to acquire all of the items through the purchase of the Ring General set.

How to enter the Zuri Tattoo Contest?

As described by Epic Games, Zuri is a character who is passionate about her tattoos, and to celebrate the release of the unique skin, Epic has begun a contest called #ZuriTattooContest, which runs from May 15, 2022, 8 PM EST until May 22, 2022, at 11:59 PM EST.

Players will be able to design and create concepts for Zuri’s next tattoo by following Fortnite’s official Twitter or Instagram and posting the design with the hashtag included.

Advertisement

Additionally, Epic Games has issued that participants must be at least 13 years of age. If your design is selected, the winner will receive $2500 in cash, a free Zuri skin if you don’t already have it, and your design used for a future Zuri variant style.

And that’s all you need to know about the new Zuri skin and contest.

If you’re interested to learn more about Fortnite’s tricks, tips, and guides, be sure to check out our hub for more information.