How to get Fortnite Thanos skin in Season 7: Thanos Cup details revealed

Three years after his first crossover into Fortnite, Thanos is returning in the form of a purchasable and unlockable skin. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on it while it’s available.

It didn’t take Epic Games long to confirm that Thanos was making a comeback in the Fortnite world after leakers revealed the news.

However, rather than re-introducing the same limited-time mode, players will have a chance to unlock Thanos’ skin early by competing in the eponymous Thanos Cup. After that, it will be available to everyone in the Item Shop.

How to get Fortnite Thanos skin in Season 7

The Fortnite Thanos skin will be available in the Item Shop on Saturday, June 26 at 5 PM PT /8 PM ET / 1 AM BST. Naturally, that means all you need to do to unlock is purchase once it’s available.

After that, players can rock around the Fortnite map as their favorite villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and instill fear into the hearts and minds of their opponents.

How to enter Fortnite’s Thanos Cup

To celebrate Thanos’ return to Fortnite, Epic Games also announced an exciting new tournament, the Thanos Cup. It’s only available to players who are at least level 30 and have two-factor authentication enabled on their accounts.

The rules are simple — duos will battle each other in a maximum of 10 matches spanning a three-hour period. Each win will grant the team 42 points.

However, those who finish anywhere between second and last place will still receive points, too.

Fortnite Thanos Cup rewards

There’s more to it than bragging rights, though. The top-performing teams in each region will earn special rewards, including the Thanos Outfit and Back Bling inspired by the character’s look in Avengers: Endgame.

Fortunately, it’s not all about the top dogs. Teams that earn at least eight points will receive the Thanos Watches! Spray, which is a decent consolation prize for competing in the event.

Keep in mind that it could take several days for the rewards to be handed out, but rest assured that it will happen.

Fortnite Thanos Cup start time

The Fortnite Thanos Cup starts on Monday, June 21, and will only last approximately three hours, as mentioned above.

So, between that and the skin’s subsequent availability in the Fortnite Item Shop, there’s no reason not to get your hands on the Mad Titan’s skin.