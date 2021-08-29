How to get Fortnite’s Galaxy Grappler skin early: Release date, price, more

Epic Games have now revealed that a popular skin line is coming back and this time it’s bringing a lot more items. The new Galaxy Grappler skin, wrap, spray and more are coming to Fortnite, and here’s how to get it your hands on it.

Back in 2018, Epic Games partnered with Android to released a Galaxy-themed skin when the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was coming to stores. As soon as it launched, it was an instant hit with Fortnite fans.

It’s been nearly a year since a new galaxy skin was leaked and players’ patience is finally being rewarded as it’s set to land in-game very soon.

Advertisement

Here’s everything that you need to know about getting the new Galaxy Grappler bundle.

How to get Galaxy Grappler skin early

Unlike many skins in Fortnite, this one is not available to be purchased, yet. Instead, it can be unlocked early by being a top player in your region.

Players will need to compete in the Galaxy Cup 2.0 for a chance to unlock this skin. You can unlock the skin, back bling, wrap, and spray all by racking up enough points.

Only the top players can receive the Galaxy Grappler skin and black bling while a wider range of players can earn the Wrap. All players that earn at least 20 points will unlock the spray.

Advertisement

Epic has confirmed that the bundle will land in the Item Store at a later date, so if you miss out, don’t worry.

Claim victory from the far reaches of the galaxy 🌌 The Galaxy Cup 2.0 is going on now! Android players, play for a chance to earn the Galaxy Grappler Outfit and more. Check in-game for when it's live in your region. Blog: https://t.co/07lzR0cNbB

Rules: https://t.co/OL6wsT3hC0 pic.twitter.com/Ibu0Uq2z7F — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 29, 2021

Galaxy Cup 2.0 details

The Galaxy Cup 2.0 will go live on August 29, for Andriod players only. Players will drop into the Arsenal LTM game mode where they have a max of 25 matches to earn points.

The format is simple for this event, players will earn one point for each elimination, seven points for a Victory Royale, and one point if they place 2nd-16th. Each region varies when it comes to how many players can earn the skins.

At the end of the event, players can check the leaderboard and see where they sit in their region. If you are in the top amount of players for the region then you will receive this skin for free.

Advertisement

Read More: Fortnite forced to disable emotes in MLK event mode to prevent mockery

New skins are typically around 1,500 V-Bucks and we have seen bundles that can cost around 2,500 V-Bucks. So, players can expect something around this price when it comes to the store.