How to duel characters in Fortnite: All NPCs you can duel - Dexerto

In order to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 15’s Legendary Quest, you’ll need to duel characters. Here’s how to do that, including a map with the locations of all NPCs that will duel with you.

Season 5 of Fortnite introduced an exciting bounty hunting system to the popular battle royale. It saw a number of NPCs pop up around the island who would ask you to eliminate players or sell you items and weapon upgrades.

A few of these characters also offer the option for players to duel with them. If you select this option, the characters turn deadly, and they’ll do their best to eliminate you. Winning grants weapons and XP, so it’s worth the struggle.

As part of Season 5’s final set of weekly challenges, players have been tasked with a massive Legendary quest: Entering duels with a total of 25 characters in order to earn the maximum amount of XP for their Battle Pass.

How to duel characters in Fortnite

Only certain characters in Fortnite offer the option to duel with them, so use the map below for help with that. When you find one of them and enter a duel, they’ll go on the offensive in a fight to the death.

Here’s how to duel a character in Fortnite:

Start a new match in Battle Royale mode. Exit the Battle Bus and land near a character. Talk to the character. Choose the ‘duel’ option with the gun and dagger symbol. Confirm your choice, then prepare to fight!

It’s important to remember that these NPC characters can be quite dangerous, so you’ll want to pick up a decent weapon before you engage in combat. Many of them offer weapon upgrades, too, which can help.

Fortnite character duel locations

Not every character in Fortnite will give you the option to duel them. Popular options you’ve probably encountered before include Menace, Kondor, Blaze, and Kit. All of them are marked on the map above.

These are the locations of the characters you can duel in Fortnite:

Blaze: On a hill south of Sweaty Sands

On a hill south of Sweaty Sands Brutus: At the southern point of Dirty Docks

At the southern point of Dirty Docks Menace: At the center of Colossal Coliseum

At the center of Colossal Coliseum Ragnarok: Viking Vessel west of Holly Hedges

Viking Vessel west of Holly Hedges Big Chuggus: Slurpy Swamp or the nearby Shanty Town

Slurpy Swamp or the nearby Shanty Town Ruckus: Hydro 16 west of Lazy Lake Island

Hydro 16 west of Lazy Lake Island Kondor: The eastern side of Misty Meadows

The eastern side of Misty Meadows Kit: Catty Corner

You’ll have until Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to complete all of the Season 5 Week 15 challenges including this Legendary quest before Season 6 of Fortnite officially begins.