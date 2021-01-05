Logo
How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 challenges

Published: 5/Jan/2021 12:17

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 6 Challenges guide
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Another week of Fortnite Season 5 action means another set of challenges for players to complete. Here’s how to complete the game’s Week 6 quests, with handy location details you will need along the way. 

Fortnite fans both casual and hardcore will know the importance of completing challenges and quests. Not only do they give you a sense of achievement in the game, but they also unlock XP – and sometimes rare cosmetics or wraps.

If you’re looking to progress to the next tier of the Battle Pass, or there’s a specific skin you want to get your hands on in the Battle Pass, completing the weekly challenges is one of the fastest ways to get there.

Fornite Season 5 Characters
Epic Games
Completing weekly challenges will help you progress through the Battle Pass and unlock these skins.

Week 6 of Season 5 brings with it a fresh batch of quests for players to complete, and while some of them are everyday tasks you’ll likely complete without even trying, others will require a little more dedication.

Unlike last week’s gnome-inspired challenges, this week the focus is on fishing, with players needing to catch fish, blow up fish, and destroy various fishing-related items. We hope you like fishing!

Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges

There are a total of seven regular challenges and one legendary challenge to complete this week, which you can see in the list below:

  • Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond (3)
  • Destroy Motorboats (3)
  • Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks (3)
  • Catch Fish (7)
  • Signal the Coral Buddies (1)
  • Destroy Boats (7)
  • Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels (7)
  • Get Headshots (20, 40, 60, 80, 100)

Let’s start with the easy ones first: Catching fish, destroying fishing rod barrels, and destroying boats. You should be able to chip away at all three of these challenges in the same area. Simply visit large bodies of water, like the island just north of Misty Meadows.

Blowing up fishing holes will require you to visit six different locations: Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, Flopper Pond, Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and Steamy Stacks. Throw grenades into the randomly-spawned fishing holes or use the missile feature on a motorboat.

Fortnite Fishing at Misty MeadowsFishing plays a big part in Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges.

The Coral Buddies will make a return this week, although we’re not sure what ‘signaling’ them means right now. Players could be making a trip to the lighthouse, perhaps? We’ll have step-by-step instructions ready to go right here once the challenge goes live.

Finally, the legendary challenge will prove difficult for those who don’t have a steady hand; you’ll need to get a grand total of 100 headshots. There are XP rewards for every 20 headshots achieved, though, so even if you don’t complete it fully, you’ll still get something along the way.

We’ll have guides to complete these challenges once they go live in Fortnite, so make sure you check back then.

Fortnite

Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v15.20 update

Published: 5/Jan/2021 10:14 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 10:16

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite gladiator skin at Salty Tower
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games have started to reveal some of the bug fixes that they’ve got lined up for the next Fortnite update, v15.20, as a few annoying issues are set to be ironed out.

With the holiday season fading into the rearview mirror, the Epic Games crew will be getting back to work on Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, with their v15.20 update expected to roll out in the not so distant future. 

The update will, of course, bring new content in the form of challenges, cosmetics, skins, map changes, and even new weapons – if previous leaks are to be believed, anyway.

Additionally, there will also be fixes for bugs and glitches as Epic try to keep the season on the right track and avoid having any potential game-breaking glitches ruining any new features or weapons that they decide to add. 

Fortnite IO Guards
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 5 has been a bit of a return to the way the battle royale used to be.

In the case of v15.20, the devs have already started to reveal what’s going to be resolved using their community Trello board. 

That includes issues with rebooted players seeing completed bounties on-screen even if they haven’t attempted one, players not seeing the correct amount of gold bars in-game, as well as visual glitches with two different skins. 

More changes could be coming, and it could be that Epic simply haven’t marked them as shipping in the next update, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fortnite v15.20 bug fixes

  • Rebooted players may see an already completed bounty
  • Total gold bars appearing as 0 in-game
  • Hypernova outfit appearing as a different skin in the lobby and in-game
  • Michonne outfit visual issue with Cape back bling

It’s not just the battle royale that will see changes, of course, Epic will also give Save the World some love too. Though, In the case of STW, the only bug fix listed as being ready is one relating to quest progress not updating right away. 

Again, there will likely be more changes for each mode – even including Creative – but as v15.20 doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, Epic have got plenty time to work on getting it just right.