Another week of Fortnite Season 5 action means another set of challenges for players to complete. Here’s how to complete the game’s Week 6 quests, with handy location details you will need along the way.

Fortnite fans both casual and hardcore will know the importance of completing challenges and quests. Not only do they give you a sense of achievement in the game, but they also unlock XP – and sometimes rare cosmetics or wraps.

If you’re looking to progress to the next tier of the Battle Pass, or there’s a specific skin you want to get your hands on in the Battle Pass, completing the weekly challenges is one of the fastest ways to get there.

Week 6 of Season 5 brings with it a fresh batch of quests for players to complete, and while some of them are everyday tasks you’ll likely complete without even trying, others will require a little more dedication.

Unlike last week’s gnome-inspired challenges, this week the focus is on fishing, with players needing to catch fish, blow up fish, and destroy various fishing-related items. We hope you like fishing!

Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges

There are a total of seven regular challenges and one legendary challenge to complete this week, which you can see in the list below:

Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond (3)

Destroy Motorboats (3)

Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks (3)

Catch Fish (7)

Signal the Coral Buddies (1)

Destroy Boats (7)

Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels (7)

Get Headshots (20, 40, 60, 80, 100)

Let’s start with the easy ones first: Catching fish, destroying fishing rod barrels, and destroying boats. You should be able to chip away at all three of these challenges in the same area. Simply visit large bodies of water, like the island just north of Misty Meadows.

Blowing up fishing holes will require you to visit six different locations: Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, Flopper Pond, Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and Steamy Stacks. Throw grenades into the randomly-spawned fishing holes or use the missile feature on a motorboat.

The Coral Buddies will make a return this week, although we’re not sure what ‘signaling’ them means right now. Players could be making a trip to the lighthouse, perhaps? We’ll have step-by-step instructions ready to go right here once the challenge goes live.

Finally, the legendary challenge will prove difficult for those who don’t have a steady hand; you’ll need to get a grand total of 100 headshots. There are XP rewards for every 20 headshots achieved, though, so even if you don’t complete it fully, you’ll still get something along the way.

We’ll have guides to complete these challenges once they go live in Fortnite, so make sure you check back then.