To complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 6 challenges, you’ll need to blow up fishing holes. Here’s how to do that, and the locations you’ll need to visit.

A new set of weekly challenges are arriving in Fortnite, meaning you’ll have more chances to quickly gain some of that all-important XP and level up your Battle Pass, hopefully unlocking some epic rewards and skins in the process.

The theme for Season 5 Week 6 is fishing. You’ll need to blow up motorboats, catch fish, and signal the Coral Buddies. Two of the challenges will also require you to blow up fishing holes in specific locations.

One challenge will send you to Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, and Flopper Pond, while the other will take you to Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and Steamy Stacks. Not sure where to find them? We’ve got you covered.

Where to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite

While Sweaty Sands and Steamy Stacks will be easy to find as they’re already highlighted on the map, the rest of the locations you need to visit are unnamed. Fortunately, we’ve marked them all on the handy map above.

Read More: Fortnite leak shows major map changes planned

The first challenge will require you to blow up fishing holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond, meaning you can visit just one location and get them all done in one go. We’d recommend avoiding Flopper Pond as there are not many spawns there.

The second challenge, though, will require you to blow up a fishing hole at each of the three locations listed: Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks. This one will take you a bit longer to complete.

How to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite

Fishing holes are simply the circular locations where fish spawn. You’ll notice them when you look out across a lake or river, as there will be ripples in the water and fish will occasionally jump out of them.

To blow them up, you’ll need some explosives. Your best option is to find a motorboat and use its unlimited supply of missiles to blow up fishing holes and quickly travel between the locations you need to visit.

Read More: 7 best vaulted Fortnite weapons that need to make a comeback

You could also use grenades, or even a rocket launcher if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of them, although that seems a bit of a waste when you could save it for taking out your opponents.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges hub.