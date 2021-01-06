Logo
Fortnite

How to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite’s Week 6 challenge

Published: 6/Jan/2021 13:37

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite fishing holes locations
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

To complete Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 6 challenges, you’ll need to blow up fishing holes. Here’s how to do that, and the locations you’ll need to visit.

A new set of weekly challenges are arriving in Fortnite, meaning you’ll have more chances to quickly gain some of that all-important XP and level up your Battle Pass, hopefully unlocking some epic rewards and skins in the process.

The theme for Season 5 Week 6 is fishing. You’ll need to blow up motorboats, catch fish, and signal the Coral Buddies. Two of the challenges will also require you to blow up fishing holes in specific locations.

One challenge will send you to Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, and Flopper Pond, while the other will take you to Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and Steamy Stacks. Not sure where to find them? We’ve got you covered.

Where to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite

Fortnite Fishing Holes locations
Epic Games
Here’s where you need to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite.

While Sweaty Sands and Steamy Stacks will be easy to find as they’re already highlighted on the map, the rest of the locations you need to visit are unnamed. Fortunately, we’ve marked them all on the handy map above.

The first challenge will require you to blow up fishing holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond, meaning you can visit just one location and get them all done in one go. We’d recommend avoiding Flopper Pond as there are not many spawns there.

The second challenge, though, will require you to blow up a fishing hole at each of the three locations listed: Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks. This one will take you a bit longer to complete.

How to blow up fishing holes in Fortnite

Fortnite fishing
Epic Games
Fortnite fishing holes are easy to find in any lake, river, or sea.

Fishing holes are simply the circular locations where fish spawn. You’ll notice them when you look out across a lake or river, as there will be ripples in the water and fish will occasionally jump out of them.

To blow them up, you’ll need some explosives. Your best option is to find a motorboat and use its unlimited supply of missiles to blow up fishing holes and quickly travel between the locations you need to visit.

You could also use grenades, or even a rocket launcher if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of them, although that seems a bit of a waste when you could save it for taking out your opponents.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges hub.

Fortnite

Where to destroy motorboats for Fortnite’s Week 6 challenge

Published: 6/Jan/2021 11:20 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 11:33

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite motorboat locations
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

To complete Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges, you’ll need to destroy both motorboats and regular boats. We’ve put together a handy location map to make it easier.

Motorboats were introduced in Chapter 2 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, and they’ve been a popular staple of the game ever since. The ability to travel across water at high speeds and shoot enemy structures down with missiles is incredibly helpful.

But as part of Season 5’s Week 6 challenges, you’ll be tasked with destroying them, not riding them. You’ll need to destroy three motorboats, as well as seven regular boats, on your mission to complete all of the week’s challenges.

Finding regular boats is easy, as there are plenty of them located at large bodies of water like Lazy Lake Island and Coral Castle. Motorboats, however, are more difficult to find. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy map with locations where you can find them.

Where to find motorboats in Fortnite

Fortnite motorboat locations
Epic Games
Motorboat locations on the Fortnite Season 5 map.

As this week’s challenges focus on fishing, water, and boats, it makes a lot of sense to head straight for the top left corner of the map where the points of interest Coral Castle and Sharky Shell can be found.

These areas are surrounded by water, meaning there’s plenty of opportunities to complete all of this week’s challenges. We’re going to focus on motorboats here, though, so check out our Week 6 challenges guide for instructions to complete the rest of them.

You can see the locations where motorboats appear on the map above. There are some to be found inside Coral Castle, but there will be a lot of players landing there to complete challenges this week, so we’d recommend traveling around it and visiting the locations we’ve marked instead.

You’ll need to find and destroy three motorboats to complete the challenge. How do you destroy them? Well, we’ve got that covered below, too.

How to destroy motorboats in Fortnite

Fortnite motorboat
Epic Games
This motorboat can be found northeast of Coral Castle.

Once you’ve found the motorboats, the difficult part is actually destroying them. Regular boats will just need a few hits with your pickaxe, but a motorboat is a lot tougher and will likely require more firepower.

You’ll need to deal 800 damage to destroy a motorboat, so we recommend finding an assault rifle or SMG to speed up the process. Another method is to drive a separate motorboat and use its missile feature to blow the rest up.

Of course, you can just use a regular old pickaxe, but it will be a laborious process and will knock the motorboat around. If you’ve got nothing else with you, it will have to do.

Doing all of this will likely draw attention to your location, and other players will no doubt be looking to complete their weekly challenges and destroy motorboats too. Keep an eye out for danger.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges hub.