Where to destroy motorboats for Fortnite’s Week 6 challenge

Published: 6/Jan/2021 11:20 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 11:33

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite motorboat locations
Epic Games

To complete Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges, you’ll need to destroy both motorboats and regular boats. We’ve put together a handy location map to make it easier.

Motorboats were introduced in Chapter 2 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, and they’ve been a popular staple of the game ever since. The ability to travel across water at high speeds and shoot enemy structures down with missiles is incredibly helpful.

But as part of Season 5’s Week 6 challenges, you’ll be tasked with destroying them, not riding them. You’ll need to destroy three motorboats, as well as seven regular boats, on your mission to complete all of the week’s challenges.

Finding regular boats is easy, as there are plenty of them located at large bodies of water like Lazy Lake Island and Coral Castle. Motorboats, however, are more difficult to find. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy map with locations where you can find them.

Where to find motorboats in Fortnite

Fortnite motorboat locations
Epic Games
Motorboat locations on the Fortnite Season 5 map.

As this week’s challenges focus on fishing, water, and boats, it makes a lot of sense to head straight for the top left corner of the map where the points of interest Coral Castle and Sharky Shell can be found.

These areas are surrounded by water, meaning there’s plenty of opportunities to complete all of this week’s challenges. We’re going to focus on motorboats here, though, so check out our Week 6 challenges guide for instructions to complete the rest of them.

You can see the locations where motorboats appear on the map above. There are some to be found inside Coral Castle, but there will be a lot of players landing there to complete challenges this week, so we’d recommend traveling around it and visiting the locations we’ve marked instead.

You’ll need to find and destroy three motorboats to complete the challenge. How do you destroy them? Well, we’ve got that covered below, too.

How to destroy motorboats in Fortnite

Fortnite motorboat
Epic Games
This motorboat can be found northeast of Coral Castle.

Once you’ve found the motorboats, the difficult part is actually destroying them. Regular boats will just need a few hits with your pickaxe, but a motorboat is a lot tougher and will likely require more firepower.

You’ll need to deal 800 damage to destroy a motorboat, so we recommend finding an assault rifle or SMG to speed up the process. Another method is to drive a separate motorboat and use its missile feature to blow the rest up.

Of course, you can just use a regular old pickaxe, but it will be a laborious process and will knock the motorboat around. If you’ve got nothing else with you, it will have to do.

Doing all of this will likely draw attention to your location, and other players will no doubt be looking to complete their weekly challenges and destroy motorboats too. Keep an eye out for danger.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges hub.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 challenge guide: How to signal the Coral Buddies

Published: 6/Jan/2021 2:35

by Brad Norton
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 is into Week 6 now, meaning we’ve got a whole new set of challenges to get through. Here’s how you can quickly signal the Coral Buddies for some free XP.

As with each passing week in Fortnite, new challenges means new XP to earn. They’re often the best way to grind through your Battle Pass, providing far more experience than anything else in the game.

With eight tasks to get through this week, most are fairly straightforward. Deal some damage, destroy some vehicles, and catch some fish. You should be able to knock most of these out fairly quickly with our weekly guide.

Though one particular challenge stands out from the rest. ‘Signal the Coral Buddies’ is something entirely new. What does it mean? Where do you need to go? Well, we’ve got the answers so you can tick this one off in no time.

Fortnite Season 5 map
Epic Games
Here’s the exact location where you can signal the Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 5.

First up, you’re going to want to drop into a typically quiet location. The Coral Castle POI is where this weekly challenge is located, so expect it to be far busier than usual for the next few days.

Once you’ve landed safely, there’s no need to worry about looting and getting equipment. All you need to do to complete this task is interact with some objects nearby,

Heading towards an elevated hut on the northern side of the area will lead you to six bright red Conch shells. Surprisingly enough, you can engage with these shells with the press of a button.

Interacting with all six from left to right should signal the Coral Buddies and complete the challenge. Though there might be a unique order to tap them in once the objective goes live. We’ll be sure to update this guide if that’s the case.

Fortnite Conch location
Epic Games
There will be six Conch shells for you to interact with when you arrive.

So there you have it. In just a few minutes you can quickly drop into a match, engage with the Conch shells, and have a good chunk of XP added to your account.

Every other challenge can be knocked out fairly quickly this week. So be sure to get them all done if you’re looking to max out your Battle Pass in Season 5.