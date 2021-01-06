To complete Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges, you’ll need to destroy both motorboats and regular boats. We’ve put together a handy location map to make it easier.

Motorboats were introduced in Chapter 2 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, and they’ve been a popular staple of the game ever since. The ability to travel across water at high speeds and shoot enemy structures down with missiles is incredibly helpful.

But as part of Season 5’s Week 6 challenges, you’ll be tasked with destroying them, not riding them. You’ll need to destroy three motorboats, as well as seven regular boats, on your mission to complete all of the week’s challenges.

Finding regular boats is easy, as there are plenty of them located at large bodies of water like Lazy Lake Island and Coral Castle. Motorboats, however, are more difficult to find. Fortunately, we’ve got a handy map with locations where you can find them.

Where to find motorboats in Fortnite

As this week’s challenges focus on fishing, water, and boats, it makes a lot of sense to head straight for the top left corner of the map where the points of interest Coral Castle and Sharky Shell can be found.

These areas are surrounded by water, meaning there’s plenty of opportunities to complete all of this week’s challenges. We’re going to focus on motorboats here, though, so check out our Week 6 challenges guide for instructions to complete the rest of them.

You can see the locations where motorboats appear on the map above. There are some to be found inside Coral Castle, but there will be a lot of players landing there to complete challenges this week, so we’d recommend traveling around it and visiting the locations we’ve marked instead.

You’ll need to find and destroy three motorboats to complete the challenge. How do you destroy them? Well, we’ve got that covered below, too.

How to destroy motorboats in Fortnite

Once you’ve found the motorboats, the difficult part is actually destroying them. Regular boats will just need a few hits with your pickaxe, but a motorboat is a lot tougher and will likely require more firepower.

You’ll need to deal 800 damage to destroy a motorboat, so we recommend finding an assault rifle or SMG to speed up the process. Another method is to drive a separate motorboat and use its missile feature to blow the rest up.

Of course, you can just use a regular old pickaxe, but it will be a laborious process and will knock the motorboat around. If you’ve got nothing else with you, it will have to do.

Doing all of this will likely draw attention to your location, and other players will no doubt be looking to complete their weekly challenges and destroy motorboats too. Keep an eye out for danger.

If you’re looking to complete the rest of the week’s quests, make sure you check out our Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges hub.