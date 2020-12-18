Logo
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 challenges

Published: 18/Dec/2020 4:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Challenges


Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 is here, which means there’s a new series of challenges to complete. They’re a piece of cake and won’t take more than a few games. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Season 5 is well underway now, and players love all the new content. However, the weekly challenges still help keep things fresh and provide a fun way to gain XP.

Last week, players had to embark on a treasure hunt of sorts to find clues and items, plant evidence, and break stuff. It was an enjoyable roller-coaster ride. This week, however, the challenges are more straightforward.



The challenges in Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 are much easier than last week’s set.

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Week 3’s challenges all have something in common. They’re about damage, destruction, and loot. Epic Games must have realized that treasure hunts are fun, but wreaking havoc is even better. Here’s a list of all them all:

  • Damage players with Assault Rifles or SMGs (500)
  • Headshot Damage to players with Pistols or Sniper Rifles (200)
  • Destroy Toilets (3)
  • Loot Chests in Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (7)
  • Eliminations with Rare Weapons or greater (3)
  • Eliminations while in a vehicle (1)
  • Loot Ammo Boxes in Salty Towers or Colossal Coliseum (7)


To finish some of the challenges in Fortnite Season 5 Week 3, players will need to visit locations like Salty Towers.

The challenges are very easy to do, and each one is worth a whopping 20,000 XP. But the best part is, they’re available for the rest of the season and can be finished at any time, so there’s no need to rush.

Still, if you want to get them done quickly, we’ve got some pointers to make it even more of a breeze. The damage, eliminations, and loot challenges are all self-explanatory. So, that leaves the destroying toilets challenge.

You can find plenty of toilets scattered around the map. However, the best place to land is Flush Factory on the southern side of the map. Plus, from there, you’ll be able to quickly rotate to Holly Hedges and finish that challenge as well.

Last but not least, if you want to make the kills and eliminations challenges even easier, you can hop into a game of Team Rumble. That way, you could potentially finish all the challenges in a game or two.



Flush Factory is the best place to finish the destroying toilets challenge in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 3’s challenges are a walk in the park compared to last week, so there isn’t more to say. 

However, they offer the same amount of XP for significantly less time and effort, so don’t forget to finish them!

Fortnite

Fortnite Crew’s Green Arrow skin has leaked in-game

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:31

by Alex Garton


Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Crew subscription service has accidentally gifted certain players the unreleased Green Arrow skin scheduled for January.

Fortnite’s monthly Crew subscription service was announced in late November and offers players a range of perks. These include full access to the battle pass, 1000 V-Bucks, and an exclusive cosmetic bundle every single month. This is all offered at a price of $11.99 each month and allows players to consistently pick up skins and rewards.

However, a recent issue with the Crew meant that Epic Games had to temporarily disable players from signing up for the service.

This was caused by an in-game leak of the Green Arrow skin that was set to be released for Crew members in the month of January.


Fortnite’s Green Arrow skin was set to be released in January for Crew members only.

Fortnite Green Arrow skin leaked in-game

According to @arusaurZ_YT, the Green Arrow skin has been leaked to certain player’s accounts in Fortnite accidentally. The DC themed cosmetic was scheduled to release as January’s exclusive skin for Crew members. However, for whatever reason the skin has been released early, allowing players to use the cosmetic in-game a month in advance.

A number of players recorded footage of them using the cosmetic in-game and it looks incredible. It’s fair to say the skin captures the character and will no doubt be popular among Fortnite fans.


Here’s the Green Arrow cosmetic bundle.

As shown in the image, the pack includes the skin, quiver back bling, and a boxing glove pickaxe. It’s definitely not the most extravagant cosmetic bundle, but it’s guaranteed to impress any fans of the DC universe.

Now the January skin has been revealed, it’s up to you whether you cancel your Crew membership for the month or opt to pick up the skin. Either way, Epic is certainly delivering this season on the cosmetic front, let’s hope they continue to release more great skins.