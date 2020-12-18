Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 is here, which means there’s a new series of challenges to complete. They’re a piece of cake and won’t take more than a few games. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Season 5 is well underway now, and players love all the new content. However, the weekly challenges still help keep things fresh and provide a fun way to gain XP.

Last week, players had to embark on a treasure hunt of sorts to find clues and items, plant evidence, and break stuff. It was an enjoyable roller-coaster ride. This week, however, the challenges are more straightforward.

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Week 3’s challenges all have something in common. They’re about damage, destruction, and loot. Epic Games must have realized that treasure hunts are fun, but wreaking havoc is even better. Here’s a list of all them all:

Damage players with Assault Rifles or SMGs (500)

Headshot Damage to players with Pistols or Sniper Rifles (200)

Destroy Toilets (3)

Loot Chests in Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (7)

Eliminations with Rare Weapons or greater (3)

Eliminations while in a vehicle (1)

Loot Ammo Boxes in Salty Towers or Colossal Coliseum (7)

The challenges are very easy to do, and each one is worth a whopping 20,000 XP. But the best part is, they’re available for the rest of the season and can be finished at any time, so there’s no need to rush.

Still, if you want to get them done quickly, we’ve got some pointers to make it even more of a breeze. The damage, eliminations, and loot challenges are all self-explanatory. So, that leaves the destroying toilets challenge.

You can find plenty of toilets scattered around the map. However, the best place to land is Flush Factory on the southern side of the map. Plus, from there, you’ll be able to quickly rotate to Holly Hedges and finish that challenge as well.

Last but not least, if you want to make the kills and eliminations challenges even easier, you can hop into a game of Team Rumble. That way, you could potentially finish all the challenges in a game or two.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 3’s challenges are a walk in the park compared to last week, so there isn’t more to say.

However, they offer the same amount of XP for significantly less time and effort, so don’t forget to finish them!