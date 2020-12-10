How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 challenges

Fortnite Season 5 is already up to Week 2. How time flies. If you’re still getting a hang of all the new content, there’s no better time to test things out than going after the weekly challenges. There’s plenty of XP on offer, which you’ll need for the battle pass grind.

Challenges are vastly different in Fortnite Season 5. You have to contend with different challenge rarities ⁠— from dailies, to regular weeklies, and the new timed Legendary challenges.

Thankfully, the weeklies have said mostly the same, and they’ll still prove to be the most decisive in making progress on your battle pass. Combined with the timed Legendary challenge, you’ll make up a ton of experience.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 challenges

Week 2’s challenges aren’t your traditional gun-enemies-down ones. They’ve got a heavy focus on destroying the map, finding some clues, and planting some of your own across the map.

You can knock out three birds with one stone if you drop on Steamy Stacks. If you take a vehicle and drive it to Pleasant Park, find a flaming ring on your way there, and stop at Pleasant, you can do three challenges at once.

Read more: New Fortnite leak reveals original Halo map coming soon

Don’t forget to bulldoze some mailboxes and dog houses too. These are found in the more built-up areas of the map, so if you’re struggling, just go to a big POI.

Destroy mailboxes (5)

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (3)

Find car parts (3)

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (1)

Drive through flaming rings (1)

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (3)

Destroy dog houses (3)

On top of these weekly challenges, there is one Legendary challenge: Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500/3000/4500/6000/7500). Each stage of the Legendary challenge will earn you XP, so be sure to finish it completely to maximize your XP gain.

The weekly challenges won’t expire, but you’ll only have until December 17 to do the legendary timed damage challenge, so get cracking now!