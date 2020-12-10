Logo
How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 challenges

Published: 10/Dec/2020 8:08

by Andrew Amos
Car driving through flaming ring in Fortnite
Fortnite Season 5 is already up to Week 2. How time flies. If you’re still getting a hang of all the new content, there’s no better time to test things out than going after the weekly challenges. There’s plenty of XP on offer, which you’ll need for the battle pass grind.

Challenges are vastly different in Fortnite Season 5. You have to contend with different challenge rarities ⁠— from dailies, to regular weeklies, and the new timed Legendary challenges.

Thankfully, the weeklies have said mostly the same, and they’ll still prove to be the most decisive in making progress on your battle pass. Combined with the timed Legendary challenge, you’ll make up a ton of experience.

Fortnite gameplay
There’s plenty of new content you’ll want to get your hands on in Fortnite Season 5. The challenges are the best way to try new things.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 challenges

Week 2’s challenges aren’t your traditional gun-enemies-down ones. They’ve got a heavy focus on destroying the map, finding some clues, and planting some of your own across the map.

You can knock out three birds with one stone if you drop on Steamy Stacks. If you take a vehicle and drive it to Pleasant Park, find a flaming ring on your way there, and stop at Pleasant, you can do three challenges at once.

Don’t forget to bulldoze some mailboxes and dog houses too. These are found in the more built-up areas of the map, so if you’re struggling, just go to a big POI.

  • Destroy mailboxes (5)
  • Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (3)
  • Find car parts (3)
  • Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (1)
  • Drive through flaming rings (1)
  • Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (3)
  • Destroy dog houses (3)
Pleasant Park is home to a lot of this week’s Fortnite challenges.

On top of these weekly challenges, there is one Legendary challenge: Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500/3000/4500/6000/7500). Each stage of the Legendary challenge will earn you XP, so be sure to finish it completely to maximize your XP gain.

The weekly challenges won’t expire, but you’ll only have until December 17 to do the legendary timed damage challenge, so get cracking now!

New Fortnite leak reveals original Halo map coming soon

Published: 9/Dec/2020 21:14

by Tanner Pierce
According to leaker ‘FNBRUnreleased,’ not only is a Master Chief skin and a Halo-themed LTM coming to Fortnite, but a full replica of a Halo map is coming. That, alongside the aforementioned mode, makes this crossover even more significant than previously thought.

If you were thinking that the upcoming Halo crossover was going to be just the cosmetic items and an LTM, a recent leak suggests that you might be wrong.

According to Twitter user and Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased, who previously revealed when the crossover should happen, the upcoming Halo LTM will be played on a replica of the classic Halo 1 map Blood Gulch (also known as Coagulation to Halo 2 fans), which is sure to excite longtime fans of the first-person shooter.

Beyond this juicy piece of information, the leaker also revealed that a M12 Light Reconnaissance Vehicle will be part of the map in some way, shape, or form, but they stressed that this is more than likely a prop and not an actual usable vehicle.

As previously revealed, the map will be joining a Master Chief skin coming to the game, as well as a leaked Halo LTM, which is rumored to be similar to Capture the Flag. All of these seem to be coming with the game’s 15.10 update, although a release date has not yet been announced.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that none of this is confirmed and until you hear it from either Epic Games or Microsoft, take it all with a grain of salt. That being said, while they didn’t corroborate any information, it was shared by another leaker, ‘ShiinaBR,’ granting another level of validity.

All in all, this would be pretty major news for the game. It’s not often that a new map comes to the title and, while it would obviously be a simple replica made inside of Fortnite for the LTM, it would more than likely hit on nostalgia that the developers are no doubt looking for.